Bring the romance home with Atlanta Valentine’s Day to-go options

Bar Mercado. Butter up your date with a Spanish-inspired $75 meal for two that includes yucca fries and a ceviche tostada, a choice of lobster paella or 1-pound prime rib-eye and churros.

99-V Krog St., Atlanta. 404-480-4866, barmercadoatl.com

Bocado. The restaurant’s $35-per-person to-go special includes kale salad, culotte steak and a dark chocolate pot de creme for dessert.

887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-815-1399, bocadoatlanta.com

Cafe Alsace. Take your date on a trip to France without leaving your couch with a three-course menu for $60 per person or $140 for two with Veuve de Vernay sparkling wine. Options include tuna taratre, grouper filet, beef tenderloin, beet root spaetzle and creme caramel.

121 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-373-5622, cafealsace.net/

Canoe. Canoe’s four-course takeaway menu for $160 per person includes one dozen poached Georgia shrimp cocktail sauce and lemon aioli, romaine wedge salad, a choice of beef tenderloin or Atlantic salmon and flourless chocolate cake with raspberry coulis, chantilly cream and a box of assorted chocolate truffles. Each order also includes a bottle of prosecco. Order must be placed by Feb. 12.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta. 404-432-2663, canoeatl.com

Casa Nuova. Take home a five-course meal for $65 per person with choices of appetizer, salad, pasta, entree and dessert, with options including escargot, tortellini, chicken piccata, lobster ravioli and Italian cheesecake. Want leftover the next day? Opt for the take-and-bake package, which has four to six servings for $60 and includes salad, garlic bread, choice of entree and a bottle of Sangria wine or bubbles.

5670 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com/

City Winery. The Ponce City Market venue is offering a $200 virtual wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, with City Winery wine, a Murray’s cheese kit and a Roni-Sue’s Chocolates truffle pairing.

650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/hudsonvalley/valentines-day-virtual-wine-tasting-package.html

Cooks & Soldiers. A $150 Basque to-go feast for two awaits here, with beef Wellington perigordine, bikini, truffled root vegetable mousseline, cottage fries sarladaise and chocolate rocher with chocolate creme for dessert.

691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

Lobster and steak hibachi dinner from Nakato Japanese Restaurant. / Courtesy of Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Cru Wine Bar. Take the four-course Valentine’s Day package home for $110, including roasted asparagus and burrata salad, with a 16-ounce chateaubriand and sides of au gratin potatoes and buttered broccolini and tiramisu.

915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 770-485-9463; and 300 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 678-248-5181, cruwinebar.com

Dantanna’s. Check out the three-course meal for two with salad and dessert, and a choice of entree: surf and turf for $149, cioppino with fish, shrimp, king crab and lobster for $99, and rosemary chicken or pepper salmon for $69.

3400 Around Lenox Drive, Atlanta. 404-760-8873, dantannas.com

Double Zero. The $85 dinner for two includes garlic knots, Caesar salad and carrots, and a choice of shrimp bucatini, chicken piccata or short rib. Still hungry? Add on a pizza for $10.

1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, .doublezeroatl.com

Einstein’s. The Midtown restaurant is offering a $100 takeaway four-course dinner for two, with options including calamari, beet hummus, grilled salmon and Joyce Farms chicken breast; choice of desserts, including grilled peach pound cake and tiramisu; and wine options, including Opera Prima sparkling white.

1077 Juniper St., Atlanta. 404-876-7925, einsteinsatlanta.com

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. Celebrate your love with Fox Bros. Valentine’s Day package for two. Choose from mains including smoked chicken ($50), pulled pork ($56), chopped beef brisket ($60) and spare ribs ($68). All packages include mac and cheese, spicy green beans, cole slaw, mini jalapeno cornbread muffins with honey butter and chocolate mousse tarts with chocolate-covered strawberries. All orders must be placed by Feb. 11 at Catering@FoxBrosBBQ.com and will be available for pickup at the Fox Bros. commissary.

134 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. 404-358-7635, foxbrosbbq.com/

Fresh Market. The grocery store’s $49.99 meal for two includes choice of entrée with options like filet mignon, lump crab cakes or Chilean sea bass. The meal also comes with whipped potatoes, asparagus, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a dozen roses. Orders must be placed by Feb. 9.

Multiple locations, thefreshmarket.com/

The Iberian Pig. Both locations will offer a $125 package, including meat and cheeses; small plates, including bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos; choice of mushroom ravioli, paella or lamp chop; and dessert.

121 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-371-8800; and 3150 Roswell Road NW, 404-994-4990, theiberianpigatl.com

JCT Kitchen & Bar. Imagine you’re sprawled out on a blanket in the country with your date with JCT’s $50 fried chicken picnic for two, including a whole chicken, four biscuits, mac and cheese, braised greens, deviled eggs and dessert.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, jctkitchen.com

King + Duke. The restaurant is offering a $110 Sunday roast meal for two, with 16-ounce prime rib, minted peas, rosemary potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, kale salad and dessert.

3060 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-477-3500, kinganddukeatl.com

Lazy Betty. Enjoy a five-course menu for $95 per person, including biscuits with seasonal butter, curried duck rillette with orange chips and celery root tortellini.

1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com

Leon’s Full Service. The $160 surf and turf special includes gougeres, lobster tail, filet mignon and chocolate-covered strawberries. Additional cocktail and wine pairings are available at an extra cost.

131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-687-0500, LeonsFullService.com

Little Bear. Little Bear’s $160 Sexy Time High Five V-Day Baller Package for Two includes dishes like oyster stew, la zi ji carrots, beef steak and a Choco AF Torte, plus a cocktail carafe, bottle of bubbles and a nightcap. A vegetarian version of the meal is also available.

71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com/

Lyla Lila. For those looking to celebrate at home, impress your Valentine with $28 Wagyu beef and black truffle ravioli or $21 cacio e pepe pasta kits.

693 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2637, lylalilaatl.com/

Steak is on the Valentine's Day to-go menu at Marcel. Courtesy of Marcel

Marcel. The restaurant is offering two to-go meal kits: the $125 Marcel Classique, with two 8-ounce servings of filet mignon, pommes dauphinoise and asparagus, with sauce Diane, olive oil and sea salt for finishing; and the $165 Marcel Experience, with one 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye and one bone-in New York strip. Both packages must be ordered 48 hours in advance.

1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com

Nakato Japanese Restaurant. Indulge with Nakato’s $100 hibachi filet and lobster dinner for two. The package also includes a split of bubbles, soup, salad, shrimp, grilled vegetables, garlic noodles and steamed rice.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com

The Optimist. Take a trip to Maine with the $72 lobster roll special for two, which also includes Old Bay chips, smoked fish fried rice and Key lime pie.

914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com

Poor Hendrix. The restaurant will offer a four-course $75 to-go dinner for two featuring yellow lentil soup, fennel, beet and orange salad, braised lamb shank and dark chocolate marquise.

2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive, Atlanta. 404-549-8756, poorhendrix.com/

Ray’s Restaurants. Treat yourself and your sweetheart to Ray’s $125 Sweetheart Surf & Turf for two. Get two center cut filets and Maine lobster tails, alongside roasted garlic herb whipped potatoes, salad, Parker House rolls, white chocolate cheesecake and a bottle of Justin cabernet. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Locations in downtown Atlanta, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. raysrestaurants.com/

The Select. The restaurant is offering its four-course prix fixe dinner to go for $65 per person. Options include squid ink ravioli, lobster bisque soup, red snapper, New York strip au poivre and red velvet cake.

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, www.theselectatl.com

St. Cecilia. Try an $89-per-person five-course prix fixe menu, with choices including braised beef cheek agnolotti, grilled swordfish and roasted duck.

3455 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com

Talat Market. Enjoy a $75 Valentine’s Day package for two with dishes including a lump crab dip, cold noodle salad, red curry that can be prepared with New York strip or tofu and a dessert of beet sticky rice, durian custard and fried shallot. Add on a drink package for an additional $50.

112 Ormond St., Atlanta. 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com/

