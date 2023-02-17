X
Beer Pick: Stone Ruination Double IPA is available again for a limited time

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Purported to be 100+ IBUs on the bitterness scale, Stone Ruination is one of the great West Coast IPAs. And now available as a limited edition winter seasonal, it’s this week’s (and the final) Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Stone Ruination Double IPA

Stone Brewing, Escondido, Calif.

Available in six-pack 12-ounce cans, 22-ounce bottles, and on draft

Profile

Stone Brewing was a pioneer in creating hoppy West Coast IPAs. And at 8.2% abv, its bright golden Ruination Double IPA was one of the biggest and best examples of the style. Nowadays, it’s only available for a limited time, beginning in January, so you need to grab it fast if you can find it. Brewed with, Magnum, Chinook, and Centennial hops, it features resiny pine and citrus aromas and flavors, with bold lingering bitterness into the finish.

Pair with

With its intense bitterness, Ruination can be a bit tricky to pair with food. But try it with smoked meats, smoked and sharp cheeses, or sweet desserts.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

