Beer Pick: Stone Ruination Double IPA is available again for a limited time

Stone Brewing was a pioneer in creating hoppy West Coast IPAs. And at 8.2% abv, its bright golden Ruination Double IPA was one of the biggest and best examples of the style. Nowadays, it’s only available for a limited time, beginning in January, so you need to grab it fast if you can find it. Brewed with, Magnum, Chinook, and Centennial hops, it features resiny pine and citrus aromas and flavors, with bold lingering bitterness into the finish.

With its intense bitterness, Ruination can be a bit tricky to pair with food. But try it with smoked meats, smoked and sharp cheeses, or sweet desserts.

