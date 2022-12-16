BreakingNews
Beer Pick: Celebrate Santa with Samichlaus Bier

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
23 minutes ago

One of the strongest and most storied old world beers, Samichlaus Bier is a 14% alcohol doppelbock that’s aged for 10 months. It’s said to be brewed just once a year, on the 6th of December, the day of St. Nicholas, also known as Santa Claus.

While Samichlaus is both rather unusual, and once known as the strongest beer in the world, it’s still surprisingly available. Nowadays you can even find it in cans as well as bottles.

And with that, Samichlaus Bier is this week’s holiday Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Samichlaus Bier

Brauerei Schloss Eggenberg, Austria

Available for in 4-pack bottles and cans

Profile

I recently uncovered a bottle of Samichlaus Helles doppelbock I’d cellared for several years. At 14% alcohol it’s particularly strong for a bottom-fermented beer, and older vintages often become more complex. This bottle poured dark amber in color, with little carbonation, malty-sweet aromas and flavors, and a touch of funk.

Pair with

Brauerei Schloss Eggenberg recommends pairing Samichlaus with “heavy meals and desserts, particularly chocolate.” I sipped it with some shortbread cookies, which proved to be a very nice after dinner treat.

