Beer Town: Twain’s Germantown Pils is perfect for late summer sipping

In the fall of 2016, Mike Castagno took over as Twain’s head brewer, bringing with him a wealth of experience as a research chemist, and an award-winning homebrewer.
Nearly four years on, I continue be impressed with the quality of Castagno’s beers, and especially his dedication to making lagers.
Right now, Germantown Pils is one of Twain’s biggest sellers. The German-style “house pilsner” is crisp and refreshing, and perfect for the summer heat.
“German pilsner is one of hardest beers in the world to make,” Castagno told me, recently. “It’s a very difficult recipe to execute. There’s very little give on what’s acceptable and what is not. But I enjoy the challenge.”
So in in celebration of the last days of summer, Twain’s Germantown Pils is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Germantown Pils
Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards, Decatur
Available on draft and 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Twain’s
Profile
Brewed with Magnum and Hersbrucker German hops, German pilsner malt, and Munich lager yeast, plus a long period fermentation and lagering, Germantown Pils exhibits the classic characteristics of the style. Served directly out of the bright tanks at Twains, it’s cold, crisp, dry and refreshing, with a bright gold color, lacy white head, floral, fruity and spicy aromas, and snappy bitterness.
Pair with
If you’re visiting the patio at Twain’s, try Germantown Pils with the smoked chicken wings or nachos. Otherwise, pilsners are versatile beers that can go with anything from Mexican food to shellfish or caviar.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author