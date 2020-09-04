Beer Pick: Steady Hand Fall Farmhouse Ale is brewed with sweet potatoes

Georgia Farmhouse Ale from Steady Hand Beer Co. has been a favorite since I first tried the version brewmaster Brian Sullivan was making at Rivertown Brewery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
At that point, Steady Hand didn’t have an Atlanta brewery, yet. But in early 2019, its 30-barrel brewery and taproom opened in a former warehouse space on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. And since then, Sullivan has been turning out a whole bunch of new beers.
A new favorite is the seasonal Fall Farmhouse Ale brewed with sweet potatoes. It will debut this afternoon at the monthly taproom event called “First Friday.” And it will be celebrated along with local art, music from Sans Abri, and global cuisine from Around the World Food Truck. Look for some more new brews, too, including Budding Enterprise IPA, And Back Is Beautiful American Stout.
In honor all that, Fall Farmhouse Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Fall Farmhouse Ale
Steady Hand Beer Co., Atlanta
Available on draft around metro Atlanta, and coming soon in 6-pack cans.
Profile
I’d say Fall Farmhouse Ale drinks much like a French biere de garde. It’s brewed with a Belgian yeast strain, Special B, Munich and rye malts, and Czech Saaz and Sterling hops. The result is a rich, malty, somewhat sweet beer, with some pleasantly spicy, and even peppery notes. At just over 6% alcohol, it could be a good transition from summer to fall sipping.
Pair with
Steady Hand brewmaster Brian Sullivan, who also happens to be a chef, recommends pairing Fall Farmhouse Ale with cured meats, sausages and barbecue. I think it would make a nice treat with sweet potato pie, too.
