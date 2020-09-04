Beer Pick: Steady Hand Fall Farmhouse Ale is brewed with sweet potatoes

At that point, Steady Hand didn’t have an Atlanta brewery, yet. But in early 2019, its 30-barrel brewery and taproom opened in a former warehouse space on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. And since then, Sullivan has been turning out a whole bunch of new beers.

A new favorite is the seasonal Fall Farmhouse Ale brewed with sweet potatoes. It will debut this afternoon at the monthly taproom event called “First Friday.” And it will be celebrated along with local art, music from Sans Abri, and global cuisine from Around the World Food Truck. Look for some more new brews, too, including Budding Enterprise IPA, And Back Is Beautiful American Stout.