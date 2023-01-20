BreakingNews
Beer Pick: Hold on Juicy is the first of New Realm Brewing’s new double IPA series

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

From a brewery that’s always innovating and surprising, Hold on Juicy is the first release in New Realm’s new “jam-centric” Just Like Music Double IPA series. And for that reason, it’s this week’ Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Hold on Juicy Double IPA

New Realm Brewing, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

I’m not a big fan of hazy IPAs, but there are exceptions, and Hold on Juicy Double IPA is one of them. The first of New Realm’s series of music-themed double IPAs, it employs a combo Azacca, El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops that give it a jolt of citrus aromas and flavors. But Cosmic Punch thiolized yeast generates another layer of grapefruit, passion fruit and guava notes. At 9.0% alcohol, it’s surprisingly easy to gulp, so take care, beware.

Pair with

Try Hold on Juicy Double IPA with roast chicken, or fried seafood, such as shrimp, oysters and clams.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

