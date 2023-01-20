Beer Pick: Hold on Juicy is the first of New Realm Brewing’s new double IPA series

Profile

I’m not a big fan of hazy IPAs, but there are exceptions, and Hold on Juicy Double IPA is one of them. The first of New Realm’s series of music-themed double IPAs, it employs a combo Azacca, El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops that give it a jolt of citrus aromas and flavors. But Cosmic Punch thiolized yeast generates another layer of grapefruit, passion fruit and guava notes. At 9.0% alcohol, it’s surprisingly easy to gulp, so take care, beware.

Pair with

Try Hold on Juicy Double IPA with roast chicken, or fried seafood, such as shrimp, oysters and clams.

Explore Beer and brewery news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.