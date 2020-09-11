Beer Pick: Halfway Crooks debuts new Festbeir seasonal lager for Oktoberfest

Halfway Crooks Beer, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at the Halfway Crooks taproom

Profile

Festbier German-style Seasonal Lager is brewed with a classic German yeast strain, a variety of hops from SeitzFarm in Bavaria, including Hallertauer Mittelfrüeh, and German malted barley.

The result is a beautifully bright, moderately malty beer, with a soft floral hop character, and a clean, flavorful finish.

Pair with

Not surprisingly, Festbier is great with hearty German dishes, including sausages, schnitzel, and potato salad. But the malty lager would work equally well with a backyard burger or spicy Mexican dishes, including tacos, tamales and enchiladas.

