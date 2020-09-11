Beer Pick: Halfway Crooks debuts new Festbeir seasonal lager for Oktoberfest

Beginning Saturday, and running through Oct. 4, Halfway Crooks in Summerhill is celebrating Oktoberfest with two new beers, several food specials, and the opening of its expanded beer garden.
Look for Festbier German-style Seasonal Lager and a German-style export Helles, both available in liter steins. Food offerings will include Riverview farms pork schnitzel, a Würstplatte with bratwurst, cheddarwurst, sauerkraut and potato salad, Schweinshaxe for two, and Oma’s Apple Cake with whipped cream.
And with that, Halfway Crooks Festbier is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Festbier German-style Seasonal Lager
Halfway Crooks Beer, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at the Halfway Crooks taproom
Profile
Festbier German-style Seasonal Lager is brewed with a classic German yeast strain, a variety of hops from SeitzFarm in Bavaria, including Hallertauer Mittelfrüeh, and German malted barley.
The result is a beautifully bright, moderately malty beer, with a soft floral hop character, and a clean, flavorful finish.
Pair with
Not surprisingly, Festbier is great with hearty German dishes, including sausages, schnitzel, and potato salad. But the malty lager would work equally well with a backyard burger or spicy Mexican dishes, including tacos, tamales and enchiladas.
