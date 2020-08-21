Beer Pick: Good Word We Are America Double IPA has heaps of hops

Good Word Brewing, Duluth

Available for takeout for a limited time in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

Good Word’s We Are America is an 8.5% alcohol double IPA brewed with over 4 pounds of dry-hops. The collaboration with ATL Beer Gang will send part of the proceeds directly to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Good Word partner and brewer Todd DiMatteo says, “We used heaps and heaps of Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe.” And along with those heavy hop additions, the malt bill includes Weyermann Pils, plus oat malt, a mixture of flaked and “naked” oats, and wheat. The result a big, chewy double IPA, with notes of pine resin and grapefruit, and a balance of bitter and sweet.

Pair with

DiMatteo recommends pairing We Are America with Good Word’s Cornish game hen tacos. But I think it would work well with several other menu items, too, including hot wings and fried okra with horseradish aioli.

