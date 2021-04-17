Beer Pick: Eventide Brewing debuts Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA

Eventide Brewing Co., Atlanta

Available on draft and in 12-ounce cans

Profile

Head brewer Adam Lukey came up with Cosmic Daydream after experimenting with a series of hazy IPAs and gathering customer feedback. It was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Sabro hops, then double dry hopped — first with Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy, and second with Citra, Wai-iti and Galaxy, for what Lukey calls “a massive one-two hop punch.”

You know I’m not crazy about hazies, but this one has a lot going on, including those expected zesty tropical notes, along with a lingering bit of dank cannabis, and some old school bitterness around the edges. At 6.7% alcohol, it’s not too big. Given my palate, though, I probably wouldn’t drink two, anyway.

Pair with

There’s been a trend toward pairing hazy IPAs with vegetables, and what better time to ty that than spring, when the likes of peas, asparagus, and artichokes can play nice with all those bright citrus aromas and flavors.