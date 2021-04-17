Beer Pick: Eventide Brewing debuts Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA

Once best known for its bubbly, best-selling Kolsch, and beloved Irish Dry Stout on nitro, Eventide Brewing has been getting further into the hazy beer game, lately.
Starting this weekend, it will release its brand new one, Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA, at the brewery taproom in Grant Park.
And in honor of that, Cosmic Daydream is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Eventide Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA
Eventide Brewing Co., Atlanta
Available on draft and in 12-ounce cans
Profile
Head brewer Adam Lukey came up with Cosmic Daydream after experimenting with a series of hazy IPAs and gathering customer feedback. It was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Sabro hops, then double dry hopped — first with Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy, and second with Citra, Wai-iti and Galaxy, for what Lukey calls “a massive one-two hop punch.”
You know I’m not crazy about hazies, but this one has a lot going on, including those expected zesty tropical notes, along with a lingering bit of dank cannabis, and some old school bitterness around the edges. At 6.7% alcohol, it’s not too big. Given my palate, though, I probably wouldn’t drink two, anyway.
Pair with
There’s been a trend toward pairing hazy IPAs with vegetables, and what better time to ty that than spring, when the likes of peas, asparagus, and artichokes can play nice with all those bright citrus aromas and flavors.
About the Author