ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Eventide Brewing debuts Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA

Eventide Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA / Courtesy of Bob Townsend
Eventide Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA / Courtesy of Bob Townsend

Restaurant News | 53 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC

Once best known for its bubbly, best-selling Kolsch, and beloved Irish Dry Stout on nitro, Eventide Brewing has been getting further into the hazy beer game, lately.

Starting this weekend, it will release its brand new one, Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA, at the brewery taproom in Grant Park.

And in honor of that, Cosmic Daydream is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Eventide Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA

Eventide Brewing Co., Atlanta

Available on draft and in 12-ounce cans

Profile

Head brewer Adam Lukey came up with Cosmic Daydream after experimenting with a series of hazy IPAs and gathering customer feedback. It was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Sabro hops, then double dry hopped — first with Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy, and second with Citra, Wai-iti and Galaxy, for what Lukey calls “a massive one-two hop punch.”

You know I’m not crazy about hazies, but this one has a lot going on, including those expected zesty tropical notes, along with a lingering bit of dank cannabis, and some old school bitterness around the edges. At 6.7% alcohol, it’s not too big. Given my palate, though, I probably wouldn’t drink two, anyway.

Pair with

There’s been a trend toward pairing hazy IPAs with vegetables, and what better time to ty that than spring, when the likes of peas, asparagus, and artichokes can play nice with all those bright citrus aromas and flavors.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top