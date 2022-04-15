Beer Pick: Elsewhere’s Save the Sacks is the latest ‘Beer For A Cause’

Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for a limited time

Profile

Save the Sacks Helles Style Lager is Elsewhere Brewing’s newest “Beer For A Cause.” It’s brewed with Pilsner malt from Carolina Malt House, Saaz and Hallertauer hops, and a yeast strain from a brewery in Munich, where the style originated. Pale straw-gold in color, with tight white head, it glows in the glass. On the palate, it displays a nice malt character, with more body than many pilsners. At 4.5% alcohol, it hits the style, again.

Pair with

It no surprise that like lagers in general, Save the Sacks is a food-friendly beer. On the Elsewhere menu, you might try it with some German classics, including the Pork Schnitzel or the Beer and Bacon Brat.

