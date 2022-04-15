Beer Pick: Elsewhere’s Save the Sacks is the latest ‘Beer For A Cause’

Elsewhere Brewing recently released a new addition to its “Beer For A Cause” series.
Save the Sacks Helles Lager is a reminder that April is testicular cancer awareness month. And in appreciation of that, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Save the Sacks Helles Style Lager
Elsewhere Brewing, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for a limited time
Profile
Save the Sacks Helles Style Lager is Elsewhere Brewing’s newest “Beer For A Cause.” It’s brewed with Pilsner malt from Carolina Malt House, Saaz and Hallertauer hops, and a yeast strain from a brewery in Munich, where the style originated. Pale straw-gold in color, with tight white head, it glows in the glass. On the palate, it displays a nice malt character, with more body than many pilsners. At 4.5% alcohol, it hits the style, again.
Pair with
It no surprise that like lagers in general, Save the Sacks is a food-friendly beer. On the Elsewhere menu, you might try it with some German classics, including the Pork Schnitzel or the Beer and Bacon Brat.
