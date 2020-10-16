Beer Pick: Creature Comforts Imperial Trop Haze is back

Much like SweetWater 420 before it, Creature Comforts Tropicália was a beer that became so successful it defined a brewery.
For fans of hazy double IPAs and Tropicália, the bigger Imperial Trop Haze is back and available through November.
And with that, Trop Haze is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Imperial Trop Haze Hazy Double IPA
Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens
Available in limited 4-packs of 16-ounce cans
Profile
A bigger, juicer, limited edition take on Tropicália, Creature Comforts Imperial Trop Haze is an 8% alcohol hazy double IPA featuring more of the same Citra, Centennial, and Galaxy hops that made Tropicália such a big hit.
In this bigger version, the tropical fruit aromas are present the minute you pop the can, and the pungent citrus and passionfruit flavors are even more pronounced, along with a fuller mouthfeel.
Pair with
The juicy flavors of Trop Haze makes me think about pairing it with spicy Southern-meets-Southwestern food, like you’d find at Taqueria del Sol — including the likes of pulled pork tacos with jalapeño slaw or shredded beef brisket with pico de gallo. It also would make a good match for Nashville-style hot fried chicken.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author