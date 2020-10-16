Beer Pick: Creature Comforts Imperial Trop Haze is back

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens

Available in limited 4-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

A bigger, juicer, limited edition take on Tropicália, Creature Comforts Imperial Trop Haze is an 8% alcohol hazy double IPA featuring more of the same Citra, Centennial, and Galaxy hops that made Tropicália such a big hit.

In this bigger version, the tropical fruit aromas are present the minute you pop the can, and the pungent citrus and passionfruit flavors are even more pronounced, along with a fuller mouthfeel.

Pair with

The juicy flavors of Trop Haze makes me think about pairing it with spicy Southern-meets-Southwestern food, like you’d find at Taqueria del Sol — including the likes of pulled pork tacos with jalapeño slaw or shredded beef brisket with pico de gallo. It also would make a good match for Nashville-style hot fried chicken.

