March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta

During the Uncle Nearest HBCU Old-Fashioned Challenge, $1 from each Old-Fashioned ordered at participating bars and restaurants will be donated to historically black colleges and universities.

March 1-31. Multiple locations, oldfashionedcocktail.com

Credit: Courtesy of Dinner With a View Credit: Courtesy of Dinner With a View

A scenic dinner

The Promenade at Piedmont Park is presenting Dinner With a View, a three-course meal served in 33 geodesic domes with views of the park. A minimum of four guests is required, and domes can accommodate up to six.

6 and 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Sundays. March 2-April 2. $199.99 for dome reservations, $129.99 for dinner bookings. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. dinnerwithaview.ca

A celebration of women

Top female chefs and restaurateurs will be on hand for Let’s Talk Womxn. Admission includes food, entertainment and three drink tickets. VIP tickets include a premium liquor tasting, unlimited drink tickets and a gift suite.

7-11 p.m. March 3. $75-$125. King Plow Arts Center, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-885-9933, exploretock.com/letstalkatlanta

Celebrating local beer

More than 60 breweries across the state will mark Georgia Beer Day by offering collectible pint glasses, with $1 from the sale benefiting the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.

March 4, multiple locations. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html

Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl

A road trip for chocolate

Dahlonega’s weeklong Chocolate Crawl will offer free samples and specials at participating businesses. Enter a prize drawing at the visitors center.

March 6-12. Multiple locations. dahlonega.org/events/festivals-and-annual-events/dahlonega-chocolate-crawl

Pull your cheese

Learn how to make mozzarella and enjoy a five-course Italian meal prepared by Bastone chef Pat Pascarella.

7 p.m. March 8. $150. Bastone, 887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-252-6699, theporchettagroup.com/events/p/mozzarella-pulling-omakase-dinner

A St. Patrick’s Day dinner

Celebrate the Irish at the Americano with a 16-ounce New York strip steak, two sides and a flight of Irish whiskeys.

March 11-18. $125, or $75 without the flight. The Americano, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta

Buzzing with excitement

Levity Farms is offering a two-part workshop about keeping bees, taught by certified beekeeper Bill Norris.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 and 1-4 p.m. March 25. $75 for members, $100 for nonmembers. Levity Farms, 3091 Indian Creek Road, Madison. .levityfarms.com

Gathering for a cause

Tickets to the Team Hidi event at ASW Whiskey Exchange, Wild Heaven West End, Monday Night Garage, Hop City and Boxcar in West End will get you food, drinks and more. Proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen, a local nonprofit that supports food service workers in crisis.

5:30 p.m. March 12. $500 for tastemaker tickets with early entry; $250 for general admission tickets. Lee + White, 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. thegivingkitchen.org/events/teamhidi2023

Discover new vendors

Sip Shop Eat platform for emerging small businesses will hold a two-day event highlighting food, drink and style vendors.

Noon-6 p.m. March 18-19. $15-$65. The Legacy Center, 3015 RN Martin St., East Point. sipshopeat.com

For the burger fan

Gwinnett Burger Week brings $10 special burgers from more than two dozen restaurants.

March 19-25. Multiple locations. exploregwinnett.org/gwinnett-burger-week/faq

Feed your best friend

Hit the Eastside Beltline for Barks & Bites, with stops at Brewdog, Envegan and Butter & Cream, and a dish for dogs provided at each spot. Humans also get small bites at each stop, and one craft beer.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19. $80. Multiple locations. bitelinesatl.com/post/food-crawl-on-beltline

A celebration of Georgia food and wine

The four-day Georgia Food and Wine Festival will feature restaurants, farmers, artisans and food trucks, as well as kids activities and cooking demonstrations.

March 23-26. $20-$150. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8875, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com