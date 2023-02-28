March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta

This month, you can sample Georgia beer and food, celebrate female chefs and chow down on some special burgers.
Celebrate Cobb’s beverage makers
Nineteen breweries, distilleries, meaderies and wineries in Cobb County are holding Bubbles & Brews events, including giveaways. A free digital BrewPass is available.
March 1-31. Multiple locations. bubblesandbrews.com
Drink for a good cause
During the Uncle Nearest HBCU Old-Fashioned Challenge, $1 from each Old-Fashioned ordered at participating bars and restaurants will be donated to historically black colleges and universities.
March 1-31. Multiple locations, oldfashionedcocktail.com
Credit: Courtesy of Dinner With a View
Credit: Courtesy of Dinner With a View
A scenic dinner
The Promenade at Piedmont Park is presenting Dinner With a View, a three-course meal served in 33 geodesic domes with views of the park. A minimum of four guests is required, and domes can accommodate up to six.
6 and 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Sundays. March 2-April 2. $199.99 for dome reservations, $129.99 for dinner bookings. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. dinnerwithaview.ca
A celebration of women
Top female chefs and restaurateurs will be on hand for Let’s Talk Womxn. Admission includes food, entertainment and three drink tickets. VIP tickets include a premium liquor tasting, unlimited drink tickets and a gift suite.
7-11 p.m. March 3. $75-$125. King Plow Arts Center, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-885-9933, exploretock.com/letstalkatlanta
Celebrating local beer
More than 60 breweries across the state will mark Georgia Beer Day by offering collectible pint glasses, with $1 from the sale benefiting the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.
March 4, multiple locations. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html
Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl
Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl
A road trip for chocolate
Dahlonega’s weeklong Chocolate Crawl will offer free samples and specials at participating businesses. Enter a prize drawing at the visitors center.
March 6-12. Multiple locations. dahlonega.org/events/festivals-and-annual-events/dahlonega-chocolate-crawl
Pull your cheese
Learn how to make mozzarella and enjoy a five-course Italian meal prepared by Bastone chef Pat Pascarella.
7 p.m. March 8. $150. Bastone, 887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-252-6699, theporchettagroup.com/events/p/mozzarella-pulling-omakase-dinner
A St. Patrick’s Day dinner
Celebrate the Irish at the Americano with a 16-ounce New York strip steak, two sides and a flight of Irish whiskeys.
March 11-18. $125, or $75 without the flight. The Americano, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta
Buzzing with excitement
Levity Farms is offering a two-part workshop about keeping bees, taught by certified beekeeper Bill Norris.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 and 1-4 p.m. March 25. $75 for members, $100 for nonmembers. Levity Farms, 3091 Indian Creek Road, Madison. .levityfarms.com
Gathering for a cause
Tickets to the Team Hidi event at ASW Whiskey Exchange, Wild Heaven West End, Monday Night Garage, Hop City and Boxcar in West End will get you food, drinks and more. Proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen, a local nonprofit that supports food service workers in crisis.
5:30 p.m. March 12. $500 for tastemaker tickets with early entry; $250 for general admission tickets. Lee + White, 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. thegivingkitchen.org/events/teamhidi2023
Discover new vendors
Sip Shop Eat platform for emerging small businesses will hold a two-day event highlighting food, drink and style vendors.
Noon-6 p.m. March 18-19. $15-$65. The Legacy Center, 3015 RN Martin St., East Point. sipshopeat.com
For the burger fan
Gwinnett Burger Week brings $10 special burgers from more than two dozen restaurants.
March 19-25. Multiple locations. exploregwinnett.org/gwinnett-burger-week/faq
Feed your best friend
Hit the Eastside Beltline for Barks & Bites, with stops at Brewdog, Envegan and Butter & Cream, and a dish for dogs provided at each spot. Humans also get small bites at each stop, and one craft beer.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19. $80. Multiple locations. bitelinesatl.com/post/food-crawl-on-beltline
A celebration of Georgia food and wine
The four-day Georgia Food and Wine Festival will feature restaurants, farmers, artisans and food trucks, as well as kids activities and cooking demonstrations.
March 23-26. $20-$150. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8875, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com
