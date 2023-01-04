8 food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta in January

This charcuterie workshop from Juice Me Too and Dial to Graze offers tips on how to combine textures, flavors and colors to create the perfect charcuterie boards. The two-hour class also includes a discussion on pairing wines and non-alcoholic beverages with charcuterie boards, cups and cones.

4-6 p.m. Jan. 8. $170. 3999 Austell Road, Austell. 678-483-6145, bit.ly/3QgZtIY.

Bourbon dinner for a cause

Treat yourself to a six-course dinner and bourbon dinner, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local non-profit Giving Kitchen. Held at Sweet Auburn BBQ, the dinner will feature dishes from chefs who all spent time working at Atlanta restaurant Local Three.

In addition to Sweet Auburn chef and partner Cam Floyd, guest chefs include Chris Hall and Todd Mussman of Local Three and other local restaurants, Justin Dixon of Humble Mumble and Angus Daunt of Polaris. The dinner will also be led by and include bourbon pairings from Ryan Meegan, Maker’s Mark Distillery Diplomat for Georgia and Tennessee, and Meagan Froyd, the on-premise portfolio manager for Beam Suntory Inc.

6 p.m. Jan. 10. $250. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, bit.ly/3Z7jCFb.

Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen Credit: Wegman's Louisiana Bayou Kitchen

One year on the bayou

Head to Roswell to help Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen celebrate its first year with a weekend of events. Starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 13, the restaurant will host a pig roast along with live music in the dining room; starting at noon on Jan. 15, a Shrimp Fest will feature an assortment of shrimp dishes cooked by chef Marc Wegman, as well as drink specials; and on Jan. 16, the restaurant will offer a special tableside bananas Foster service in the dining room.

Jan. 13-15. 1169 Canton St., Roswell. 770-594-0655, wegmansbayou.com.

Celebrating one year

Help FruiTea Bubbles Cafe celebrate its one year anniversary with a celebration featuring tastes from the cafe’s new food menu, 360 photo booth, raffles, music and giveaways.

Jan. 14-16. Free. 300 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. 678-403-2958, bit.ly/3Ci75Vt.

Wine down

Raise a glass at the Epicurean Theatre for a night of blind tasting education and exploration with Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road and Allison Hinson, Epicurean Atlanta’s sommelier and beverage manager. Tickets include tasting an educational lineup of six wines showcased throughout three rounds of blinded comparisons and a cheese and charcuterie spread. Complimentary 2-hour valet validation is provided.

5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 20. $55. 1117 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com.

Ukrainian cooking

Chef Zhanna Cooper will teach you to cook classic Ukrainian dishes including borscht, piroshki and deruny during this cooking class, which will also include information on the history of Ukrainian food.

1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $95. Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St., Decatur. bebeskitchen.com.

Doughnuts and beer

Indulge your love of doughnuts and beer at Second Self Brewing Company’s Doughnut Fest. General admission tickets include doughnut and dessert samples and a beer drink ticket; VIP tickets also include a photobooth, giveaways and additional beer tickets. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the Hospitality Fund.

1-5 p.m. Jan. 22. $10-$35. 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. 678-916-8035, bit.ly/3Zlg4PU

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.