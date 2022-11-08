More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving

Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar. One of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants is hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner from 4-10 p.m. with dishes including Big Green Egg-smoked turkey breast, green bean casserole and garlic mashed potatoes.

$45 per person, $20 for children 10 and younger. 794 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar. Head to Halcyon for a four-course traditional Thanksgiving meal served from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Menu options include prosciutto deviled eggs, beet and pear salad with dates, filet mignon and halibut almondine with almonds and brown butter, along with a choice of salad and a dessert. The kids’ menu features smoked turkey breast, mac and cheese and peanut butter cake. Optional wine pairings are available for $35 per person.

$95 per person, $19.95 for children 12 and under. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-680-2457, cattleshedwinebar.com.

Dantanna’s. Give thanks all week with Dantanna’s Thanksgiving menu, served Nov. 21-25 (the restaurant will be open 4-10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day). A traditional turkey leg dinner will be offered along with the restaurant’s full food and drink menu.

3400 Around Lenox Drive, Atlanta. 404-760-8873, dantannas.com.

Enzo Steakhouse & Bar. The newly-opened restaurant in Fayetteville’s Trilith development will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., offering a prix-fixe menu, cocktails and live music. Menu items include burrata and lobster, crispy olives, lemon risotto, oven-roasted salmon, smoked prime rib, turkey roulade and pecan pie.

$105 per person, $27 for children 12 and under. 300 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. Stick to tradition with a three-course dinner served from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. with its three-course Thanksgiving dinner served from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., with options like smoked turkey breast and pumpkin pie.

$45 per person, $17.95 for children 12 and under. Multiple locations. hobnobatlanta.com.

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails. Milton’s is offering a three-course menu from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., with dishes including butternut squash bisque with maple crème fraîche and pumpkin seed granola and applewood smoked turkey with sage-corn spoonbread, green bean casserole, blood orange-cranberry relish and Madeira turkey gravy.

$65 per person, $32.50 for children. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com.

Old Vinings Inn. Head to Vinings for a three-course prix-fixe meal with add-on options. Menu options include roasted turkey breast, Zinfandel-braised short ribs, white cheddar grits and pumpkin spice bread pudding. Childrens meals include a choice of turkey, chicken fingers or mac and cheese and a scoop of ice cream. All meals include non-alcoholic beverages.

$69.95 per person, $28 for children 12 and under. 3011 Paces Mill Road, Atlanta. 770-438-2282, oldviningsinn.net.

Petite Violette. Head to Petite Violette from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for a four-course holiday meal with a choice of soup, salad, turkey or other entree along with sides and dessert. Menu options include turkey gumbo, Caesar salad, crab-encrusted sea bass, shrimp risotto and pumpkin pie.

$59.95-$69.96 per person, $9.95 for children. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events.

STK Atlanta. Get your turkey meal at STK from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., along with sides like cornbread and sage stuffing, maple baked sweet potatoes and sauteed green beans with crispy shallots.

$64 per person, $29 for children 12 and under. 1075 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-793-0144, stksteakhouse.com/venues/atlanta.

South City Kitchen. All locations will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with menu highlights including she-crab soup, roast turkey with cornbread dressing, grilled salmon and apple crisp. Kids options include grilled cheese and chicken fingers.

$75 per person, $35 for children 12 and under. Multiple locations. southcitykitchen.com.

Zafron. The Sandy Springs restaurant will be open from 2-8 p.m. and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, sage orange cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, green beans almondine, garlic mashed potatoes and choice of dessert.

$50 per person. 236 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs. 404-255-7402. persianrestaurantsandysprings.com.

