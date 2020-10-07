X

Atlanta restaurants adapt for fall season after months of coronavirus worries

200923 Atlanta, Ga: Marcus Thomas, dishwasher at Fox Bros. BBQ on Dekalb Avenue for profile piece. Photographed on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

As Atlanta restaurants prepare for a new season of serving customers in the age of COVID-19, the AJC dining team takes a deeper look at how they are adapting and what dine-in and takeout customers can expect at their favorite places to eat this fall.

Despite the extraordinary upheaval wrought by COVID-19, restaurants have remained an integral part of their communities during the pandemic.

In this exclusive package, Dining in Atlanta in the age of COVID-19 highlights efforts of the Atlanta food and beverage industry to feed its communities and provide safe gathering places, even as a pandemic drags on.

Fine-dining destinations have learned the art of the takeout. Eateries have adapted their operations to meet COVID-19 safety measures. Chefs have gotten creative with menus, while owners have built new revenue streams, and used technology to connect with customers at home.

