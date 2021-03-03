Atlanta chefs team up to offer nine-course meal for International Women’s Day

Let’s Talk Atlanta, a group of female-owned metro Atlanta restaurants and businesses, is joining eight other major cities to offer a “Dine Together & Let’s Talk” virtual event on March 8.

Dishes include spicy pecan crusted chicken thighs with sweet potato and collard green salad from chef Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours; samosas with chaat potato and peas from chef Archna Becker of Bhojanic; Oxacan-style tamale, escabeche and champurrado from El Ponce; and a cheese course from chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia, Star Provisions and Floataway Café.