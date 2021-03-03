X

Atlanta chefs team up to offer nine-course meal for International Women’s Day

Jarina Naone (left) and Rosa Thurnher are the co-owners of El Ponce restaurant and El Bar. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some of Atlanta’s top chefs and culinary experts are teaming up to offer a nine-course meal and virtual discussion in honor of International Women’s Day.

Let’s Talk Atlanta, a group of female-owned metro Atlanta restaurants and businesses, is joining eight other major cities to offer a “Dine Together & Let’s Talk” virtual event on March 8.

Dishes include spicy pecan crusted chicken thighs with sweet potato and collard green salad from chef Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours; samosas with chaat potato and peas from chef Archna Becker of Bhojanic; Oxacan-style tamale, escabeche and champurrado from El Ponce; and a cheese course from chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia, Star Provisions and Floataway Café.

A Zoom conversation from 7-8 p.m with the Let’s Talk Atlanta participants, and moderated by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras, will touch on the challenges facing women chefs, culinary entrepreneurs and restaurateurs.

The $150 virtual event will feature dishes from Let’s Talk Atlanta restaurants, gifts from local Beautiful, Briny Sea and a bottle of red or white wine from 3Parks Wine. Order tickets by March 4 at exploretock.com/letstalkatlanta.

