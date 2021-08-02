9 metro Atlanta food and drink events and activities in August 2021

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill will host patio parties every Thursday with rotating theme and seafood offerings, live music, and $5 featured cocktails and local draft beers, as well as beer and seltzer bucket specials. August’s themes include Oysterfest on Aug. 5, Clam Bake on Aug. 12 and Fish Fry on Aug. 19.

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, 3279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-474-9508, thebigketch.com/

Return of Peachfest

Taste Network will partner with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Buffalo Trace and Ribera del Duero and Rueda to present three days of events featuring a lineup of chefs, barkeeps and wine professionals. On Aug. 6, check out a Baja Fish Tacos and Argentine barbecue event with bottomless Corona and Modelo beer paired with sustainable fish tacos and Argentine-style barbecue. On Aug. 7, Beauty & the Beasts will feature poke, crudos and wood-fired proteins along with paired wines and cocktail competition. And on Aug. 8, there’s Peachfest, a celebration of community-based agriculture with grilled peaches and meats, plant-based bites and sweets.

4:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7 and 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 8. $65-$75. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. dogwood.org/2021-vip-experience/

A second anniversary

Help pop-up, and soon-to-be brick-and-mortar Pho Cue celebrate its second anniversary with a special menu and drinks. Expect dishes including brisket egg rolls and pho.

4-10 p.m. Aug. 10. Ration and Dram, 130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. facebook.com/events/366322951636845

Beer and cheese

Eventide Brewing is teaming up with Clean Eats with Kris for a beer and charcuterie night. Participants will learn about meat, beer and cheese pairings and put together their own charcuterie board of three meats and two cheeses. Tickets also include a paired flight of four Eventide beers and an Eventide charcuterie board to take home.

7 p.m. Aug. 13. $30-$45. Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St., Atlanta. eventidebrewing.com/flightsandbites

A Gullah-Geechee feast

Supper club Chow Club returns after more than a year with a Gullah-Geechee-inspired menu from chef Pamela Jones-Mack. Look for dishes including Marinated Shrimp with Summer Vegetables, Southern Summer Succotash, Gullah Spiced Fried Chicken and Lima Beans with Smoked Turkey. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

7 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Ticket holders will be emailed the location the week of the dinner. chowclubatlanta.com/

Dessert and beer pairing

Second Self Beer Co. is partnering with Delle, an Atlanta-based private dining company, for a dessert and beer pairing to showcase how different beers can bring out different notes in food. Try Cinnamon Vanilla Latte and Brown Butter Persian Earl Grey dessert bars alongside two different Second Self beers (four beers total) including Thai Wheat, El Velorio, Havana Night and Game Night IPA.

1-5 p.m. Aug. 14. $20. Second Self Beer Co., 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. second-self-beer.square.site/

German beer fest

Don your lederhosen and dirndls for German Bierfest at Woodruff Park. Tickets include tastings of more than 50 varieties of German beers and wines, live music and DJ and beer-themed activities. Atlanta-area German restaurants and food vendors will serve German dishes including bratwurst, döners, pretzels, sauerkraut and schnitzel. VIP tickets are also available.

1-6 p.m. Aug. 21. $45-$120. Woodruff Park, 91 Peachtree St., Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events/assc/germanbierfest

Celebrate hard seltzers

Spiral Entertainment is teaming up with Atlanta Beer Festivals to host the Atlanta Hard Seltzer Festival at Guardian Works along the Westside Beltline offering indoor and outdoor space as well as a large covered patio. Tickets include samples of many hard seltzers, as well as cocktails, beers, wines and mimosas and entertainment from a DJ.

1-5 p.m. Aug. 21. $45 in advance, $50 after Aug. 12, $60 day of event. Guardian Works at Echo Street West, 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. spiralentertainment.com/atlanta-hard-seltzer-festival/