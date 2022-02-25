9 Atlanta food and drink events to check out in March

Celebrate local beer on Georgia Beer Day, organized by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. Seventy breweries across the state, including Cherry Street Brewing, Sceptre Brewing Arts and Blackbird Farms Brewery, will sell limited-edition collector’s pint glasses; $1 from the sale of every glass will be donated to the GCBG. In addition, several participating breweries will host individual events with specials and promotions to celebrate the day.

March 5. Various locations. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html

Celebrate women in food

Celebrate International Women’s Day a day early at Let’s Talk Womxn’s Let’s Talk and Celebrate multicourse dinner. Tickets include food and drinks from 18 female-owned businesses, including 3 Parks Wine Shop, Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co., Star Provisions and El Ponce. The event will also feature live music and a panel discussion. Vegetarian options are available, and takeaway meals will be available for pickup on March 8 from several locations.

6 p.m. March 7. $125. Epicurean Hotel, 1117 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. exploretock.com/letstalkatlanta

Dig into dumplings

Head to Juniper Cafe in West Midtown for the restaurant’s dumpling night. Chef Ron Hsu will serve up dumpling specials, including coral lattice potstickers with chives and pork and boiled shrimp and pork wontons with chile oil and black vinegar, alongside a limited version of the regular menu.

5:30-9 p.m. March 9. 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-427-3057, juniper-cafe.com

Gather with local chefs

The next installment in Southern Belle’s “Bless Their Hearts” dinner series will offer five courses and an amuse-bouche from several local chefs, including Justin Dixon of Humble Mumble, Nolan Wynn of Banshee and Jiyeon Lee of Heirloom Market. Ten percent of total sales from the evening will be donated to No Kid Hungry. Wine pairings will be available, along with nonalcoholic pairings and the restaurant’s full cocktail and beverage list.

4:30-8:30 p.m. March 13. $135, excluding tax and gratuity, with optional $70 wine pairings. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, resy.com/cities/atl/southern-belle?date=2022-03-13

Ring in spring

Celebrate the changing seasons at Milton Cuisine & Cocktails’ annual Spring & Vine Wine Dinner. The four-course meal, held in the restaurant’s outdoor tent, will feature dishes including crab and crawfish croquette and New York strip Bolognese. The dinner will be paired with wines from Italy’s Antinori Family Estates and California’s Patz & Hall Winery.

5:30-7:30 p.m. March 13. $125, not including gratuity. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com

A special guest

Chef Dave Krog of Memphis restaurant Dory will join chef Craig Richards at his Midtown eatery Lyla Lila for the latest in the vinyl dinner series. The five-course meal, which will include wine pairings from PortoVino Imports’ portfolio, will include smoked ricotta caramelle ravioli and fermented leek ash pork loin. Dory’s beverage director, Rusty Prudhon, will be spinning a playlist featuring Memphis soul albums.

Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. March 18. $125, not including tax and gratuity. 693 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2637, lylalilaatl.com

Dine for the High

The High Museum of Art will host a series of dinners, lunches and tastings as part of its Atlanta Wine Auction. Look for events at local restaurants including the Woodall, the Betty and Local Three, as well as several events at Epicurean Atlanta hotel.

March 23-26. Various locations. highmuseumwine.org/events

Georgia food and wine

Head to Marietta for the inaugural Georgia Food and Wine Festival. The four-day festival will showcase Georgia chefs and beverage experts with a series of events throughout the weekend, including tastings and classes. Savor, the main event, will feature wine, beer and spirit tastings, cooking demonstrations and participation from more than 50 restaurants from around the South.

March 24-27. $20-$290. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. georgiafoodandwinefestival.com

