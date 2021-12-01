10 food and drink events happening in metro Atlanta this month

Support Georgia farmers

Georgia Organics will host its first Farmer Champion Week this month as part of its Farmer Champion program. Guests can visit select restaurants across the state from Dec. 3-10 to try a featured menu item highlighting Georgia’s farming community. Participating metro Atlanta restaurants include the Deer and the Dove, Empire State South, Gunshow and Talat Market.

Get more details at gfg.georgiaorganics.org/restaurants.

Eat hot dogs, watch football

Watching the SEC Championship? Sate your hunger with the Farm Dogs pop-up in the parking lot of sister restaurant Farm Burger. The event will feature items from the Winterfest menu, including the UGA Dog, a grass-fed beef dog sourced from Hickory Nut Gap with Riverview Farms pork belly, spicy ketchup and chili crisp.

3-7 p.m. Dec. 4. 1017 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0900, farmburger.com/location/virginia-highland-coming-soon/

Learn about cheese

Prepare for the holidays with a charcuterie class at etúHome. Neakyn Boroujerdi of CheeseMe ATL will walk participants through how to create a festive spread. An etuHome Christmas tree charcuterie board is included in the price of the ticket.

Noon, Dec. 5. $60. 3400 Around Lenox Road, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/etuhome-holiday-charcuterie-class-tickets-205314299597

Wine dinner in Alpharetta

Head to Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar for a six-course meal highlighting Illahe wines picked by general manager and sommelier Chris Reid. The meal, prepared by executive chef Olivia Hurst, includes a trio of West Coast oysters, smoked salmon caviar with crab espuma and tarragon and beef tenderloin with heirloom carrots, potatoes and natural jus. The event opens with a Champagne reception.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $165 plus tax and gratuity. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749, cattleshedwinebar.com/locations/alpharetta/happenings

A celebration of chocolate and wine

Join award-winning Memphis chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix for a chocolate and wine tasting on Dec. 10 or a free pop-up Dec. 11 at the Ten Spot in Virginia-Highland. Rix, who is known for creating chocolates using unconventional ingredients such as sweet potatoes and blue cheese, will offer a flight of eight chocolates and eight wine pours as well as heavy hors d’oeuvres and music from a DJ at the tasting. Champagne and chocolate samples will be available at the pop-up, and boxes of chocolates will be available for purchase.

Tasting from 8-10 p.m. Dec. 10, $125. Pop-up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11, free. 1393 North Highland Ave., Atlanta. https://phillipashleychocolates.com/collections/events/products/live-tasting-event-atlanta-ga-december-10th

Cookbook signing

Meet Belinda Smith-Sullivan, the author of “Southern Sugar,” at A Cappella Books. Smith will give a talk and sign copies of her book, which features cooking tips and 100 recipes for Southern desserts and treats, including Mississippi mud cake and coconut sweet potato pie. The event is free, and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

4 p.m. Dec. 11. 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta. acappellabooks.com/pages/events/963/belinda-smith-sullivan-southern-sugar-in

An inaugural beer dinner

Head to Elsewhere Brewing’s first beer dinner with chef Tyler Edwards. The five-course meal with beer pairings includes chicken with baked beans and coleslaw and beef with parsnip, cabbage and pickles. All seating is family-style, with two tables of 15 people. Gratuity is included.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $150. 1039 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. elsewherebrewing.com/merchandtickets/p/beer-dinner-december-12

Brunch with Santa

Grab the kids and head to Drawbar at Bellyard for brunch with Santa. The event features complimentary photos with St. Nick as well as live music and items from the restaurant’s regular brunch menu available for purchase. Digital copies will be available free of charge, with print options available for purchase.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 18-19. 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/brunch-with-santa-tickets-196741809047

Ring in the New Year

Head to the Betty at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel for a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner with dishes including lobster bisque and honey-roasted duck. Wine pairings are available for an additional $65.

5-11 p.m. Dec. 31. $100 374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. thebettyatl.com/