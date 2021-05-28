7 metro Atlanta food and drink events in June 2021

Celebrate uncelebrated lagers and small beers at the inaugural Little Beer Festival. Co-hosted by the city of Duluth and Good Word Brewing & Public House, the festival will feature more than 80 beers from more than 40 breweries. Participants, including Arches Brewing, Wrecking Bar Brewpub and Three Taverns, must offer one pale lager and one beer 5.5% ABV or lower. Water and coffee will also be available during the event.

Noon-4 p.m. June 5. $85. Good Word Brewing and Public House, 3085 Main St. NW, Duluth. goodword.oznr.com/offers/1101785

Atlanta’s ‘Unique Eats’

Discover some of Atlanta’s food history and offbeat places to eat with a Charis Books & More virtual book event. Author Amanda Plumb, the author of “Unique Eats and Eateries of Atlanta,” will talk about the city’s most distinctive and delicious places to chow down while sharing the untold stories of the people behind the city’s ascension to culinary greatness.

3-4:30 p.m. June 5. Free but registration is required. crowdcast.io/e/celebrating-unique-eats/register

Dinner party at Avalon

Open-air dinner party Savor the Boulevard returns for its third year at Avalon in Alpharetta. Seven participating restaurants, including Biltong Bar, Branch & Barrel, Colletta, Cru Wine Bar, Oak Steakhouse, Rumi’s Kitchen and South City Kitchen, will activate their own themed table and serve a prix fixe four-course meal with beverage pairings. A DJ will provide music, and table decor comes as part of a Designer’s Showcase in which florists and designers partner with Avalon restaurants to compete for the best tablescape creation. Proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen, which works to provide emergency assistance to food service workers.

6:30-9 p.m. June 6. $120-$130. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com/events/eventitems/savor-the-boulevard/

Learn about oysters

Canada’s Food Island and the Prince Edward Island mussels and oyster industries will host a virtual Oyster Masterclass as part of the Social Shell. The 60-minute class, hosted by world champion oyster shucker Patrick McMurray, will provide an overview of — and debunk common misinformation about — oysters. McMurray will provide information on how to shop for, store, shuck and serve oysters.

5 p.m. June 8. Free but registration is required. thesocialshell.com/events/

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

The 11th annual Atlanta Summer Beer Fest returns with more than 150 beers, hard seltzers, wines and ciders, as well as live music, a DJ, games and food available for purchase.

4-8 p.m. June 12. $45 in advance, $50 after June 3, $60 at the door. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. atlantasummerbeerfestival.com/

Making dinner for dad

Celebrate Father’s Day with a virtual Cook Along Steak Dinner class from Cuiline. The 90-minute class features an Argentinian-inspired menu of rib-eye and potatoes roasted in chimichurri, and dulce de leche and rum ice cream. The class includes home delivery of a box featuring pre-measured ingredients with a shopping list for fresh produce and meat.

6 p.m. June 20. $125 for two servings, with the option to add two additional portions for $30, cuiline.com/cooking-classes/argentinian/roasted-ribeye

