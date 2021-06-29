7 metro Atlanta food and drink events and activities in July 2021

Help Muchacho celebrate its fourth birthday with a patio party featuring specialty cocktails and free treats from dessert shop Milk Bar, as well as a DJ and caricature artist.

4-8 p.m. July 1. 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchachoatl.com/

Rooftop party at Ponce City Market

Celebrate Independence Day with an all-you-can-eat Lowcountry boil at the Roof at Ponce City Market featuring poached Georgia shrimp, barbecue pork with a trio of regional sauces, summer harvest salad with strawberries, and desserts including apple pie and banana pudding shooters. Tickets also include music from DJs, face painters, balloon artists and unlimited access to boardwalk games, mini golf and more. The boil is from 5-9 p.m.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4. Tickets including the boil: $65 for adults, $45 for children ages 4-12. Admission without the boil: $30. The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. sevenrooms.com/events/poncecityroof

Cooking with kids

Join the Atlanta-based Captain Planet Foundation for Cook, Eat Sprout, a virtual weeklong cooking camp for elementary-aged children. Atlanta chef and health educator Asata Reid, author of “How to Feed a Kid: A Parent’s Guide,” will lead virtual, plant-based cooking classes, guiding kids through recipes including zucchini fritters, peach cobbler and vegetable stir fry. Proceeds will help support school and community gardens across metro Atlanta.

3-4 p.m. July 12-16. $15 per session or $50 per week. https://bit.ly/3u26iB5

Try Juniper Cafe

Chef Ron Hsu of Lazy Betty is giving guests a sneak peek at his latest venture, Juniper Cafe, set to open later this year in West Midtown. The pop-up will feature food and drinks from Juniper’s menu, including summer rolls, banh mi, noodle salad, pho, cookies, and coconut shaved snow, and will run until 9 p.m. or until they sell out.

5:30-9 p.m. July 13. Lazy Betty, 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. bit.ly/3w43jcr

Whiskey dinner

Nan Thai Fine Dining will host a private dinner with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, featuring a four-course dinner menu developed by chef Nan Niyomkul, paired with four Bulleit Frontier Whiskey cocktails from Nan bar manager Brian Seo. A representative from Bulleit Frontier will be on hand to discuss the whiskeys.

6:30 p.m. July 13. $139, with a minimum of two tickets. Nan Thai Fine Dining, 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. bit.ly/3h4ie2h

Southern Spirits

Nibble and sip while exploring the Southern Museum after hours at the museum’s first Southern Spirits event. Tickets include live music, drinks, museum admission, a complimentary pint glass, hors d’oeuvres from the Kennesaw location of Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken and beverages provided by Burnt Hickory Brewery, Lazy Guy Distillery and Savannah Distributing Co.

6-9 p.m. July 16. $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members. Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. southernspirits.eventbrite.com/