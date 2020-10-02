4 virtual food and drink events to check out this month

Love food and looking for something to do this month from the comfort of your couch? Check out these virtual food and drink events happening in October.
Head to Museum of Design Atlanta -- virtually -- for its free, online Drink in Design series, which taps artists and creatives for a look into their home, studio or maker space, and talks to them about their work, career trajectory and thoughts as the world takes a new form. This month, the series is in conversation with Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. The event will be moderated by media strategist and writer Floyd Hall.
5-6 p.m. Oct. 6. museumofdesign.org/calendar/2020/drink-in-design-giving-kitchen
Join ATLFAMILYMEAL, the nonprofit supporting Atlanta’s hospitality community for Feed the Fam, a virtual experience celebrating the Atlanta food, music and art communities and benefitting metro Atlanta hospitality workers. Held entirely online, the fundraiser will present a lineup of programming live-streamed on the Feed the Fam website including musical performances from local artists and cooking demos from Atlanta chefs and bartenders, featuring dishes included in a 7-course dinner available for pre-order here and delivered on the night of the event. Proceeds from a raffle will go directly to ATLFAMILYMEAL.
7 p.m. Oct. 8. atlfamilymeal.org/
McCormick & Schmick’s and Chart House Restaurants, in collaboration with J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines, will present Touching Lives: A Virtual Wine Dinner for Two. Hosted on Zoom, guests will explore wines from J. Lohr paired with a four-course tasting menu from McCormick & Schmick’s and Chart House executive chefs, with proceeds going to the Touching Lives Program. Dishes include Indian Summer Chilean Sea Bass and Braised Short Rib. To participate, guests can pick up the dinner from participating locations, 45 minutes prior to the virtual event. Ticket sales end Oct. 4.
7 p.m. Oct. 9. $189 plus tax. mccormickandschmicks.com/event/virtual-wine-dinner-for-two/
Wholesome Wave Georgia’s 11th Southern Chefs Potluck is going virtual to benefit families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with fresh food access. Broadcast live from the MET Atlanta Penthouse, the event will include a Southern cooking segment from TV personality chef David Rose; a cocktail making segment from Atlanta bartender Tiffanie Barriere; and an organic gardening segment from Atlanta Harvest farmer and food justice activist EliYahu Ysrael. Pre-prepared meals will be available to guests in the metro Atlanta area for home delivery the day of the event to eat during the live stream with dishes from local chefs including Todd Richards and Anne Quatrano. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on items in an online silent auction opening 48 hours before cameras start rolling. All proceeds will benefit Wholesome Wave Georgia.
5-6:15 p.m. Oct. 11. $25 for general admission, $150 for the diner’s experience for two, $300 for the VIP diner’s experience for two. wholesomewavegeorgia.org/potluck2020
