4 virtual food and drink events to check out this month

McCormick & Schmick’s and Chart House Restaurants, in collaboration with J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines, will present Touching Lives: A Virtual Wine Dinner for Two. Hosted on Zoom, guests will explore wines from J. Lohr paired with a four-course tasting menu from McCormick & Schmick’s and Chart House executive chefs, with proceeds going to the Touching Lives Program. Dishes include Indian Summer Chilean Sea Bass and Braised Short Rib. To participate, guests can pick up the dinner from participating locations, 45 minutes prior to the virtual event. Ticket sales end Oct. 4.

7 p.m. Oct. 9. $189 plus tax. mccormickandschmicks.com/event/virtual-wine-dinner-for-two/

Wholesome Wave Georgia’s 11th Southern Chefs Potluck is going virtual to benefit families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with fresh food access. Broadcast live from the MET Atlanta Penthouse, the event will include a Southern cooking segment from TV personality chef David Rose; a cocktail making segment from Atlanta bartender Tiffanie Barriere; and an organic gardening segment from Atlanta Harvest farmer and food justice activist EliYahu Ysrael. Pre-prepared meals will be available to guests in the metro Atlanta area for home delivery the day of the event to eat during the live stream with dishes from local chefs including Todd Richards and Anne Quatrano. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on items in an online silent auction opening 48 hours before cameras start rolling. All proceeds will benefit Wholesome Wave Georgia.

5-6:15 p.m. Oct. 11. $25 for general admission, $150 for the diner’s experience for two, $300 for the VIP diner’s experience for two. wholesomewavegeorgia.org/potluck2020

