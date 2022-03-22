12 metro Atlanta Filipino restaurants and pop-ups to try

Baolicious. This pop-up offers a variety of steamed buns stuffed with proteins like chicken asado and ube pork belly adobo.

instagram.com/baolicious.atl

Eggrollin’. Daniel Fontimayor tweaks the recipe for his mom’s traditional Filipino dishes to offer a variety of lumpia, as well as pancit and other dishes at pop-ups and catering gigs.

eggrollinatl.square.site

Explore 5 places to try ube desserts in metro Atlanta

Caption Ube pop tarts from Three Lolas Bakeshop . / Courtesy of Three Lolas Bakeshop Caption Ube pop tarts from Three Lolas Bakeshop . / Courtesy of Three Lolas Bakeshop

Estrellita. Open in Grant Park since 2020, Hope Webb and Walter Cortado’s full-service restaurant offers a variety of traditional Filipino dishes and also hosts pop-ups.

580 Woodward Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-390-3038, estrellitafilipino.com

Kamayan ATL. Mia Oriño and Carlo Gan’s Filipino pop-up and catering business was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist. Look for the business to go brick-and-mortar on Buford Highway later this spring.

678-938-3584, kamayanatl.com

Kuya’s Food Express. Kuya’s has been serving Filipino favorites inside the City Farmers Market food court in Duluth since 2011.

1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. kuyasfoodexpress.net

Caption Mix together the rainbow layers of halo-halo, a traditional Filipino treat that features ube (purple yam) ice cream and is sold at Filipino market Manila Mart on Buford Highway in Doraville. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGELA HANSBERGER Caption Mix together the rainbow layers of halo-halo, a traditional Filipino treat that features ube (purple yam) ice cream and is sold at Filipino market Manila Mart on Buford Highway in Doraville. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGELA HANSBERGER

Manila Mart. The Pinoy grocery store offers Filipino pantry staples, prepared food and snacks, as well as homemade halo-halo.

5938 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-389-8595, sites.google.com/site/manilamart88

Real Deal Bakery. Look for sweet treats like ube blossom buns, mango passionfruit bituin Danishes and ube pan de sal, plus savory items, at pop-ups around town.

instagram.com/therealdealbakery

Sarap Atlanta. Find Filipino and fusion items including lumpia, empanadas, longanisa wonton and siopao steamed buns at local pop-ups.

instagram.com/sarapatlanta

Seven Fingers Baked Goods. The new pop-up offers goodies like ube cheesecake, and ensaymadas with flavors including Fruity Pebbles and matcha.

instagram.com/sevenfingersbakedgoods

Three Lolas Bake Shop. Jen Almanza pops up at events and offers pre-sales via her Instagram page for Filipino sweets including ube and rosas shortbread cookies and an ube-flavored riff on a Pop-Tart.

threelolasbakeshop.com

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.