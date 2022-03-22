12 metro Atlanta Filipino restaurants and pop-ups to try

Want to try Filipino food in metro Atlanta? Check out these restaurants, bakeries and pop-ups. Read about metro Atlanta’s developing Filipino food scene here.
Adobo ATL. Owner Mike Pimentel pops up around town with dishes like pork adobo, lechon kawali and pork lumpia Shanghai. He also offers pickup from his new prep kitchen in Decatur.
4086 Covington Hwy, Decatur. adoboatl.com
Baker’s Hatt. What started out as Barbara Hattrich’s pandemic side gig has turned into a full-on business. Hattrich makes frequent pop-up appearances and takes orders via her Instagram page for her Filipino-inspired treats like ube ice cream puff sandwiches and calamansi pound cake.
Baolicious. This pop-up offers a variety of steamed buns stuffed with proteins like chicken asado and ube pork belly adobo.
Eggrollin’. Daniel Fontimayor tweaks the recipe for his mom’s traditional Filipino dishes to offer a variety of lumpia, as well as pancit and other dishes at pop-ups and catering gigs.
Estrellita. Open in Grant Park since 2020, Hope Webb and Walter Cortado’s full-service restaurant offers a variety of traditional Filipino dishes and also hosts pop-ups.
580 Woodward Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-390-3038, estrellitafilipino.com
Kamayan ATL. Mia Oriño and Carlo Gan’s Filipino pop-up and catering business was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist. Look for the business to go brick-and-mortar on Buford Highway later this spring.
678-938-3584, kamayanatl.com
Kuya’s Food Express. Kuya’s has been serving Filipino favorites inside the City Farmers Market food court in Duluth since 2011.
1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. kuyasfoodexpress.net
Manila Mart. The Pinoy grocery store offers Filipino pantry staples, prepared food and snacks, as well as homemade halo-halo.
5938 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-389-8595, sites.google.com/site/manilamart88
Real Deal Bakery. Look for sweet treats like ube blossom buns, mango passionfruit bituin Danishes and ube pan de sal, plus savory items, at pop-ups around town.
instagram.com/therealdealbakery
Sarap Atlanta. Find Filipino and fusion items including lumpia, empanadas, longanisa wonton and siopao steamed buns at local pop-ups.
Seven Fingers Baked Goods. The new pop-up offers goodies like ube cheesecake, and ensaymadas with flavors including Fruity Pebbles and matcha.
instagram.com/sevenfingersbakedgoods
Three Lolas Bake Shop. Jen Almanza pops up at events and offers pre-sales via her Instagram page for Filipino sweets including ube and rosas shortbread cookies and an ube-flavored riff on a Pop-Tart.
