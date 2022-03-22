ajc logo
12 metro Atlanta Filipino restaurants and pop-ups to try

Filipino food is more accessible to Atlantans than ever before. Pictured are dishes from Estrellita: pancit, Spam silog and lumpia (top row). Lechon kawali and arroz caldo (lower row). Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Filipino food is more accessible to Atlantans than ever before. Pictured are dishes from Estrellita: pancit, Spam silog and lumpia (top row). Lechon kawali and arroz caldo (lower row). Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Want to try Filipino food in metro Atlanta? Check out these restaurants, bakeries and pop-ups. Read about metro Atlanta’s developing Filipino food scene here.

Adobo ATL. Owner Mike Pimentel pops up around town with dishes like pork adobo, lechon kawali and pork lumpia Shanghai. He also offers pickup from his new prep kitchen in Decatur.

4086 Covington Hwy, Decatur. adoboatl.com

Baker’s Hatt. What started out as Barbara Hattrich’s pandemic side gig has turned into a full-on business. Hattrich makes frequent pop-up appearances and takes orders via her Instagram page for her Filipino-inspired treats like ube ice cream puff sandwiches and calamansi pound cake.

instagram.com/bakers_hatt

Baolicious. This pop-up offers a variety of steamed buns stuffed with proteins like chicken asado and ube pork belly adobo.

instagram.com/baolicious.atl

Eggrollin’. Daniel Fontimayor tweaks the recipe for his mom’s traditional Filipino dishes to offer a variety of lumpia, as well as pancit and other dishes at pop-ups and catering gigs.

eggrollinatl.square.site

Ube pop tarts from Three Lolas Bakeshop . / Courtesy of Three Lolas Bakeshop

Ube pop tarts from Three Lolas Bakeshop . / Courtesy of Three Lolas Bakeshop

Ube pop tarts from Three Lolas Bakeshop . / Courtesy of Three Lolas Bakeshop

Estrellita. Open in Grant Park since 2020, Hope Webb and Walter Cortado’s full-service restaurant offers a variety of traditional Filipino dishes and also hosts pop-ups.

580 Woodward Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-390-3038, estrellitafilipino.com

Kamayan ATL. Mia Oriño and Carlo Gan’s Filipino pop-up and catering business was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist. Look for the business to go brick-and-mortar on Buford Highway later this spring.

678-938-3584, kamayanatl.com

Kuya’s Food Express. Kuya’s has been serving Filipino favorites inside the City Farmers Market food court in Duluth since 2011.

1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. kuyasfoodexpress.net

Mix together the rainbow layers of halo-halo, a traditional Filipino treat that features ube (purple yam) ice cream and is sold at Filipino market Manila Mart on Buford Highway in Doraville. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGELA HANSBERGER

Mix together the rainbow layers of halo-halo, a traditional Filipino treat that features ube (purple yam) ice cream and is sold at Filipino market Manila Mart on Buford Highway in Doraville. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGELA HANSBERGER

Mix together the rainbow layers of halo-halo, a traditional Filipino treat that features ube (purple yam) ice cream and is sold at Filipino market Manila Mart on Buford Highway in Doraville. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGELA HANSBERGER

Manila Mart. The Pinoy grocery store offers Filipino pantry staples, prepared food and snacks, as well as homemade halo-halo.

5938 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-389-8595, sites.google.com/site/manilamart88

Real Deal Bakery. Look for sweet treats like ube blossom buns, mango passionfruit bituin Danishes and ube pan de sal, plus savory items, at pop-ups around town.

instagram.com/therealdealbakery

Sarap Atlanta. Find Filipino and fusion items including lumpia, empanadas, longanisa wonton and siopao steamed buns at local pop-ups.

instagram.com/sarapatlanta

Seven Fingers Baked Goods. The new pop-up offers goodies like ube cheesecake, and ensaymadas with flavors including Fruity Pebbles and matcha.

instagram.com/sevenfingersbakedgoods

Three Lolas Bake Shop. Jen Almanza pops up at events and offers pre-sales via her Instagram page for Filipino sweets including ube and rosas shortbread cookies and an ube-flavored riff on a Pop-Tart.

threelolasbakeshop.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Featured
