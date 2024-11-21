Credit: Photo by Jack Cohen Credit: Photo by Jack Cohen

Koz, who opens his 27th annual holiday tour on Nov. 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, said he is looking forward to being on the road again during the season. “This year, in particular, has been difficult for everyone, and to provide something that brings people together rather than pulls them apart, that’s important to me. I think that’s what the holidays are all about — and really, that’s what our tour has always been about. To kick it off in Atlanta again is the perfect starting point. Then that warm ‘Christmassy’ feeling just builds with every other city we visit, after we see you guys.” Clearly thinking of the long, divisive presidential campaign without mentioning it, Koz cautiously continued, “Not to get on my soapbox, I do think music of all kinds is important right now because it’s such a pure way to express positive energy. It’s almost like artists have this extra purpose to put that quality out into the atmosphere. Goodness and happiness and making people feel good never goes out of style, no matter what’s going on in the world. So maybe this year is the most important time ever — for the players and the listeners to make a statement.”

The Christmas-themed tours have been cathartic outlets for the popular smooth jazz performer since their inception. During a recent call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from a studio in Sausalito, California, the amiable performer explained his Yuletide-themed tours began as a simple therapeutic undertaking.

Koz’s dad passed away in 1997 and, in the spring of that year, he was interviewing a fellow jazz musician, pianist David Benoit, for his long-running radio show (now broadcast at noon Sundays on SiriusXM).

“David had just lost his mom, and I’d lost my dad ― within about two weeks of each other,” Koz said. Benoit suggested the musicians play a few holiday-themed shows to do something positive in honor of their folks and to make some new memories for themselves. “He thought it might make everyone feel better, because obviously it can be a difficult time for everyone in different ways. Now here we are, in (our) 27th year of these shows.”

The tours became an integral part of the Koz canon, which includes eight collections of cheerful holiday tunes interspersed with nearly two dozen other full-length releases, a radio show, various wine and epicurean ventures and a fleet of international jazz cruises. After stints with Bobby Caldwell, Jeff Lorber and even pop hitmaker Richard Marx, Koz remains as surprised as anyone to be a major player in the Christmas music market.

“I’m just a nice Jewish boy from the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. And here we are, with 27 years of Christmas tours on my resume,” Koz laughed. “Go figure! But you know, I’m very happy. I love Christmas music and Hannukah music. I just love the holiday feeling. So it’s all been a happy accident, I would say.”

The Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024 includes his frequent collaborator Jonathan Butler, the South African-born singer-guitarist, along with saxophonist Vincent Ingala, guitarist Adam Hawley and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

Of course, Koz is hardly the only musician helping make the holidays happy for Atlantans. Mariah Carey jump-starts holiday concerts in the city when her Christmas Time tour visits State Farm Arena on Nov. 23. 7:30 p.m., 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. $25-$299. 1-800-745-3000.

Other stellar celebrations include:

Musician/actor Alicia Witt will be performing selections from her self-produced holiday album “I Think I’m Spending Christmas with You,” at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Eddie’s Attic. $30-$50. 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. eddiesattic.com.

Singer-songwriter-tastemaker John Legend is back in town for a merry performance at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. The program is slated to contain Christmas songs featuring the telegenic performer backed by a smooth four-piece combo. Expect a lush set, interspersed with interesting stories from throughout the artist’s career. $79-$554.50. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2180, foxtheatre.org.

The Atlanta edition of iHeartRadio’s massive touring party jam, the Jingle Ball, arrives on Dec. 19 at State Farm Arena. As of press time, the lineup is scheduled to include Sexyy Red, T.I., T-Pain, Saweetie, the Kid LAROI, Khalid and Tinashe. 7:30 p.m. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. $26-$251. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com.

For lovers of international fare, a touring version of the Celtic Woman franchise arrives at Atlanta Symphony Hall for performances Dec. 21 and 22. The PBS favorites will present “Celtic Woman: The White Christmas Symphony Tour.” With a mighty assist from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the event will blend the angelic Irish ensemble’s harmonic presentation with symphonic holiday favorites. 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 3 p.m. Dec. 22. $49-$149. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. aso.org.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024

8 p.m. Nov. 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. $47-$150. 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852, cobbenergycentre.com.