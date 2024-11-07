Things to Do
Updated version of Pink Pig train will be at Georgia Festival of Trees

Find out how to ride Penny and other things to see at this year’s event

By
17 hours ago

The 2024 Georgia Festival of Trees is a family friendly, holiday occasion where visitors can enjoy good food, music and more — all while seeing some incredible Christmas displays and picking out the perfect Christmas tree.

One new attraction this year is a familiar face — Penelope the Pink Pig. A holiday staple in Atlanta, Penny will take you on a railless trek through the festival for just $5 per person (not including tax).

What is there to do?

From good food to the tree auction, the festival will feature a variety of exciting events.

“Sure to become a memorable family tradition for years to come, the festival features a forest of dazzling Christmas trees available for auction, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and games, gift shops from local artisans, food and more,” according to the event’s website.

“Our annual event serves tens of thousands in the Atlanta community by providing families with a festival full of wonder and fun.”

Participate in Pajama Day on Nov. 24; Christmas Brick Challenge, with judging Nov. 21; and the After Dark Comedy Show for attendees 21 and older Nov. 30.

Although there will be plenty of fun, the festival is an opportunity to raise money for two good causes: Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink.

“The festival benefits our charity partners working to end the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) in our community and provide survivors with hope as they rebuild their lives,” according to the event’s website.

When and where is it?

This year’s festival runs Nov. 23 – Dec. 1, but will be closed Nov. 27-28 for Thanksgiving. Another change is the location, with the event moving from the Georgia World Congress Center to the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. Directions and parking information can be found at www.gassouthdistrict.com/theater/parking_directions.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets cost:

  • Adults: $18.95
  • Children 3-12: $18.95 (includes Reindeer Games activities)
  • Seniors 62 and older: $13.95
  • Children 2 and younger: free

Entrance fee does not cover Sugar Cookie Decorating, the North Pole Express or Santa’s Workshop, however.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

