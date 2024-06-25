Soaring temperatures in the Atlanta area can sap the whole family’s energy, but playing or watching games together can restore your enthusiasm. Local events and activities involving elements of competition will allow you and the grandkids to expand beyond board games from the cupboard.

Here are a few gaming opportunities happening this week:

Board Game Night at Punch Bowl Social

4-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 26. Free to play board games. Punch Bowl Social Atlanta, 875 Battery Ave. SE #Ste 720, Atlanta.

Here’s a chance to play modern and retro board games in a congenial setting, and grandma and grandpa may also want to indulge in some of the craft cocktails available at the venue. Chips and salsa are free, too. Get there early for the best selection; it’s first come, first served. Reserve a spot here.

Minor league game: Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds

7:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 26-Friday, June 28; 6:05 p.m. Saturday, June 29; 1:05 p.m. Sunday, June 29. Ticket prices vary. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., Lawrenceville.

Catch a minor league baseball game on one of the extra-fun nights of the summer. Along with seeing the Stripers take on the Memphis team, there are fireworks after the game and the team is decked out in Georgia Peach regalia.

Hit it out of the park with all-you-can-eat tickets that include burgers, dogs, and the like and cost $35 each, seat included. Buy tickets here and all-you-can-eat seats here.

Game On! Pokémon and Magic The Gathering at the library

4:30-5:30 p.m., Friday, June 28. Free. Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Rd., Milton.

Depending on your age and what your grown kids played as teenagers, the games offered at this free library event may be new to you. In any case, it’s great fun to have experienced players introduce your grandkids to these dice and character-driven games and give you a refresher as needed. Kids must be 8 or older to attend. This is an ongoing event occurring every first and last Friday, so it could become a shared interest for summer and beyond.