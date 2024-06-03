Taking a cruise allows you to see multiple places without the hassle of arranging separate transportation and accommodations.

“Traveling on land requires constant planning, whereas cruises allow you to immediately relax,” Lindsay Fraley, Travel Consultant with Grand Voyages told the AJC.

There’s something for everyone on the ship and at each port of call. You only unpack once and meals are included. What more could you ask for?

“Cruising is a great way to spend time with family members. They accommodate every level of interest and activity and allow you to see multiple destinations,” Kristin Hawkins, Travel Consultant at Expedia Cruises - Air, Land & Sea Vacations told the AJC.

It’s not always easy to pick where to go though, and, as you get older, you may have to make adjust plans to ensure you get the most out of the experience.

“Europe river cruises are very popular,” Hawkins said. “The ships are much smaller, it’s all-inclusive, sometimes with beer, wine, and shore excursions included, ports are usually close to cities and sailing is smooth.”

While river cruises have their positives, there are still some favorite destinations that take you out to sea.

“The Caribbean is always a popular destination, especially in the winter months. The weather is 70-80 degrees and sunny. You can’t beat it!” Fraley said.

Once you’ve narrowed down where to go, it’s time to make plans. Researching cruise lines and routes will help you find the right amenities and excursions for you and your travel companions.

“Research, research, research, or find a reputable travel agent who can guide you to the best options that align with your vacation goals,” Fraley said.

She also recommends starting the process about nine months beforehandto have plenty of time and get a good deal.

When it’s time to book the cruise , Hawkins recommends giving yourself an extra day at your starting location to take in some local culture. This also ensures any flight delays or cancellations don’t interfere with your trip.

Next comes booking excursions. Make sure to look closely at the level of intensity and the accessibility of each outing. You want it to align with what you feel comfortable doing without putting yourself at risk for injury or exhaustion.

“Every excursion has a description and shows how intense the activity is and whether or not it’s accessible,” Fraley said.

It may be worthwhile to speak to an experienced travel agent as well. According to Fraley, they’re able to help you navigate any hurdles when it comes to accessibility on the ship and off.

Hawkins takes it a step further, recommending you rent a mobility aid if you have difficulty walking long distances, but still want to get out and explore.

As departure day approaches, Hawkins and Fraley suggest you download the cruise line’s app to stay organized.

Explore These are the 5 best travel options for older adults

“All cruise lines have an app for passengers to use. You can view your itinerary, ports of call, times, and activities on board,” Hawkins said.

Even if you’re not used to using technology, this is an easy way to keep your travel information with you at all times. It also frees you up to acclimate to living aboard a cruise ship.

“Get to know the ship first thing when you get on board. You will get the lay of the land and figure out where you want to sit by the pool, eat, and relax and where all the activities are located,” Hawkins said.

With these tips, you’ll have everything you need to start enjoying yourself on your relaxing and exciting cruise from the moment you set sail.