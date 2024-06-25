TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Temps teasing record highs

Exclusive: AJC Poll: Trump leads Biden in Georgia ahead of first debate
1 hour ago

Temperatures in metro Atlanta will be creeping closer to record highs on Tuesday.

The highest temperature recorded on June 25 is 99 degrees set in 1988. Today, the city is expected to top out around 97 degrees. But the average? That’s 88 degrees, well below the temps we’ll see today.

But first, temps this morning are much lower than where things were during Monday’s rainy start. That’s thanks to lower humidity, keeping temps in the 60s and 70s.

“So it is a little more comfortable out there to start the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

By lunchtime, temps will already be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

While no rain is in the forecast today, Wednesday has a very low chance of a pop-up shower. That chance increases to 30% on Thursday. And by Sunday, we’ll see a 40% chance, increasing to 51% on Monday.

