TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Temps teasing record highs

Temperatures in metro Atlanta will be creeping closer to record highs on Tuesday.

The highest temperature recorded on June 25 is 99 degrees set in 1988. Today, the city is expected to top out around 97 degrees. But the average? That’s 88 degrees, well below the temps we’ll see today.

But first, temps this morning are much lower than where things were during Monday’s rainy start. That’s thanks to lower humidity, keeping temps in the 60s and 70s.