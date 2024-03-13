Aging in Atlanta

Increase your mobility with these 5 exercises

Functional strength exercises can enhance mobility, stability and coordination

31 minutes ago

As we age, many concerns about our well-being naturally come into play. One major worry that often leads to a loss of independence is the increased risk of falling, which can be attributed to loss of mobility. Rather than letting the fear of falls dominate your life, it is crucial to address this issue proactively.

Experts from “Eat This, Not That” emphasize the effectiveness of functional strength exercises in enhancing mobility, stability and coordination. We’re not talking heavy lifting; in fact, you don’t even have to go to the gym. These exercises are tailored to mimic daily activities, providing an easy approach to fortifying the body against the challenges that come with aging.

To get started, consider incorporating these five simple exercises into your daily routine. It’s recommended to start with lighter weights or modifications, and as always, consult with a health care professional before starting any new exercise program.

Squats

Begin with bodyweight squats and gradually incorporate resistance to build strength in your lower body, improving stability and flexibility.

“By strengthening these muscles, squats help improve mobility in everyday activities such as standing up from a chair or bending down to pick something up,” “Eat This, Not That” stated.

Lunges

Lunges mimic the forward motion of walking and strengthen the muscles in daily activities, making them a great simple exercise for enhancing balance and stability.

Step-ups

Step-ups really work those leg muscles — the quads, hamstrings and glutes. Plus, they help boost balance and coordination.

Shoulder presses

Shoulder presses target the shoulders and engage the upper back muscles. Building strength in these areas can contribute to overall upper body stability and functionality, further supporting mobility.

Explore3 stretches beneficial for health care workers

Planks

Planks aren’t just for pirates. While you’re holding that plank pose, your core, shoulders, chest and back muscles team up for a quick way to boost your overall mobility.

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

