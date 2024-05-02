Waiting for the final frost to move through Georgia before planting your spring garden is a challenge. Even with some flowers blooming while winter is still barely hanging on, May is an ideal month to kick things off in your yard.

“May is a great time for planting summertime annuals, perennials, and small shrubs,” Scott Weed, founder of Artistic Outdoor Landscapes told the AJC.

Among his favorites are Begonia for annuals, Hosta for perennials, and Gardenia for shrubs. These are hearty plants that also look pretty when blooming.

For Kelly Mogelgaard, a North Fulton Master Gardener, May is one of her favorite times to plant. She calls it the, “most magical time” to get a lot of natural beauty out of your garden.

“May is when you’re past any frost risk so your plants can get established before the heat of the summer,” Mogelgaard told the AJC.

Whether you’re looking to fill your garden with plants native to Georgia, or want a variety of flower plants, there’s a lot to consider when making your selection.

“Most people will pick out a plant because it’s pretty on the surface, but that’s only half the story,” Weed said.

If you purchase your plants at a local nursery, don’t forget to check out the plant’s health in addition to admiring its flowers and leaves.

“Take a second to remove the plant from its pot and check to make sure it’s properly rooted into the container and not just sitting in loose soil. Older plants might be root bound as well, with a tangled web of roots which have the potential to choke themselves and cause an unhealthy appearance down the road,” Weed said.

If you see either of these issues, consider putting that specific plant back and moving on to other options.

Once you’re ready to plant, make sure you’re prepared to tackle another potential issue — the soil. Georgia is well-known for its red clay, and although it can be a nuisance, it’s not the end of your May planting by any stretch.

“It’s a common misconception that our native Georgia soil isn’t capable of supporting plant growth, but the majority of plants thrive in our native soil,” Weed said.

If your yard does have a lot of red clay, Weed suggests staying away from plants that need well-drained soil to thrive.

When planting in clay, you can make things easier on yourself, according to Mogelgaard, by digging a shallow hole that’s a little wider. Filling it back in with clay soil mixed with a little compost or organic material will help keep the roots healthy and enable them to move through the clay barrier in the soil.

“Over time, organic amendments or organic material enhances soil texture and drainage, “Mogelgaard said.

You also need to make sure you’re planting your plants in the right spots. Make sure to look at instructions to understand water and sun requirements. You don’t want to put a plant that needs eight hours of sunshine per day in a shady spot.

It’s also a good idea to consider the weather. Avoid putting fragile plants in spots where spring andstorms could damage them.

If you’re thinking of planting a vegetable garden this year, stick to what grows best in Atlanta over the summer. According to Weed, these include favorites like tomatoes, okra, beans, peas and peppers.

Mogelgaard also finds May to be a great time to plant your herbs.

“The key to planting a ‘small’ garden of veggies is to only plant a few of these crops in one season, alternating to a different crop or two the following year,” Weed said.

Regardless of what makes your May garden bloom, remember to properly care for all new plants. They require a lot of water at first and a close eye as they establish themselves.

“Water is the most critical aspect to combat the stress plants endure during installation,” Weed said. “Don’t assume Mother Nature will properly care for your plants.”

Weed suggests you probe the soil surrounding the plant to keep water levels just right. Overwatering can also put stress on young plants; the same happens if they’re too dry.

“In general, a plant in Atlanta needs one inch of water per week once it’s established,” Mogelgaard said.

When all is said and done, and you’re admiring your May garden, remember, there’s no perfect recipe for thriving greenery. Don’t be afraid to move a plant that’s not looking its best, and allow yourself a pass if plants die and you have to rethink your garden.

“To be a good gardener, be observant,” Mogelgaard said. “Plant correctly, water well, and know your plant. The more you learn, the more fun gardening is.”