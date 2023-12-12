Truist Park tour. Head to the home of the Atlanta Braves to take a 90-minute tour. Baseball fans can view the stadium from multiple angles including behind-the-scenes areas and learn historical tidbits about the Braves. Depending on the day and time, fans may be able to check out the locker room and go on the field, too. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, ticketmaster.com. $25-$32. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-9100, mlb.com/braves/ballpark

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Build-A-Bear Workshop. Children can experience the joy of creating custom teddy bears online by selecting the Bear Builder — a wide assortment of plush toys ranging from traditional teddy bears to cool characters such as Sonic and Knuckles from “Sonic the Hedgehog,” unicorns and Hello Kitty. After, each can be designed with extras including clothes, shoes, accessories including hats and wrist accoutrements; sounds such as a heartbeat effect, personal voice note or an animal; and scents. Grown-ups can then pick up the furry friend in-store, for a child’s immediate delight of course, or have it shipped. Build-A-Bear Workshop also hosts in-store party sessions so kids can invite their friends for a big teddy bear-building session. Prices vary. Seven metro Atlanta locations. buildabear.com

Credit: Heidi Harris Credit: Heidi Harris

Double Zero pizza class. Learn the dough-making process and add toppings to prepare hand-crafted personal pizzas. Participants will be able to eat their pizza, enjoy a glass of wine and leave with tips to create their own pizza party at home. Class reservations can be prepaid online, or give your recipient a gift card to cover the costs. $55 per person. 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Porsche Experience Center Atlanta. Have a need for speed? This luxury car manufacturer offers 90-minute high-speed driving — way over any speed limit in Georgia — on a 1.6-mile circuit for adults 21 and up with valid driving licenses. Drivers can select a dream car such as the 718 Boxter GTS, Taycan, 718 Cayman and others and opt to drive solo or split the drive time with their guest of choice. Before speeding down the course, drivers will meet with a Porsche coach to discuss safety tips and answer questions. Kiddos 12 and up can sit in the passenger seat for a demonstration driving experience. There are also young driver experiences for licensed drivers ages 16-24 as well driving simulators that only have a minimum required height of 5 feet. Prices vary. One Porsche Drive, Atlanta. 888-204-7474, porschedriving.com/atlanta

Ready to Live Soaps workshop. In this couples-only workshop, duos can make two one-of-a-kind soaps with the help of a certified soap artisan in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Each person can select soap molds plus fragrances, herbs or oils. Once home, couples can lather up with their creations. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $52-$65 each. airbnb.com/experiences

Explore 10 subscription services that would make good holiday gifts

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

MasterClass classes. Hone skills or development new ones with classes “hosted” by top creative people in various industries. Classes, which are online and offer step-by-step instructions participants can follow on their own time, feature people such as eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, producer and performer Usher, who teaches the art of performance; Shonda Rhimes, creator of television shows including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” who teaches writing for TV; and executive chef and restauranteur Gordon Ramsey, who doles out culinary advice. Additional classes are offered in the design and style, business, science and tech and writing categories. Plans and prices vary. masterclass.com