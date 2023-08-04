BreakingNews
Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges

Watch: Haynes King on his transition from Texas A&M to Georgia Tech

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top