VOTE: More of Atlanta’s best (and worst) sports moments

We’re back for more first round matchups in our bracket battle pitting Atlanta’s finest and foulest sports moments against each other.

But first, the results from the initial set of “games” you all voted on.

👀 On the misery side of things, four-seed “Michael Vick goes to prison” edged out fifth-seeded “Hawks trade Dominique Wilkins” with about 53% of the vote.

👀 As far as fonder memories go, Sid Bream’s iconic slide in the 1992 NLCS slide absolutely demolished the Morten Andersen field goal that sent the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 1999. We’re talking 86% of the ballots for Bream.

He and Vick will eventually take on whoever emerges from their regions' respective 1/8 matchups.

Today, though, we’re taking on some juicy (and Braves-heavy) showdowns between No. 3 and No. 6 seeds. Keep on scrolling to vote!

THE MISERY MATCHUP

Jim Leyritz vs. the “outfield fly rule”

The No. 3 seed: Game 4 of the 1996 World Series. The Braves have a 6-3 eighth-inning lead over the evil Yankees — and a win puts them up 3-1 in the series. It’s so close you can sniff a second straight title.

Atlanta flamethrower Mark Wohlers is on the mound. New York’s backup catcher, Jim Leyritz, is up to bat with his obnoxious straight-leg stance. Leyritz works the count — then lifts a 2-2 pitch to left.

No.

It couldn’t be.

It is. Just over the fence. Game tied. Shock — then collapse.

The Yankees go on to win the game. And every other game in the series.

The No. 6 seed: 2012. Braves-Cardinals. The National League’s inaugural win-or-go-home wild card playoff game.

The good guys trail 6-3 in the eighth inning, but they’ve got something cooking: runners on first and second, one out. Atlanta’s Andrelton Simmons hits a pop fly to shallow left field and St. Louis’ shortstop gives chase into the grass — then stops.

The ball drops, the crowd at the Ted celebrates. Bases loaded with Brian McCann coming up!

Sike.

Umpire Sam Holbrook had called Simmons out on the “infield fly rule.” Fans rained boos — and lots and lots of bottles — upon the field.

The Braves couldn’t muster anything after the lengthy delay and their season came to an end.

Chipper Jones’ storied career, too. What a way to go out.

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

The Band-Aid Braves vs. United’s rapid rise

The No. 3 seed: No Ronald Acuña Jr. An outfield hastily assembled at the trade deadline. A reliever making his big league debut … as a starter … in Game 4 of the World Series. Pearl necklaces.

Somehow the Braves just made it work in 2021, besting the Astros and exorcising a quarter-century title drought along the way.

Fun story: I was a news reporter at the time and Game 6 was on an election night. I got the assignment to spend some time with an underdog mayoral candidate (who was also under federal indictment). I was secretly watching the game on my laptop in this guy’s apartment — and yelped out loud when Jorge Soler launched his instantly iconic home run.

I still watch the replay sometimes, when I’m feeling down.

The No. 6 seed: What’s better than welcoming a new sports team into the fold?

Watching them win a title in Year 2.

That’s what Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Atlanta United did in 2018, topping Portland in the MLS Cup final in front of 73,000 raucous fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What a scene, man. And lest we forget, Atlanta’s first pro league title since 1995.

The parade was epic — but for my money, the snapshot above remains one of the most epic sports photos in Atlanta history.

That’s all we got for today. Vote, vote, vote — and stay tuned to Sports Daily for more results and matchups in the coming days.