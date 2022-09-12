ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Jake Matthews on the season-opening loss

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews reacts to the season-opening loss against the Saints.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top