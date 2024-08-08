U.S. men’s basketball team rallies to beat Serbia in Olympics, will go for gold

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovich played for Serbia, which led by 11 with 7:19 left as well.

It’ll be the U.S. against host France for gold on Saturday night, while Serbia will face Germany earlier Saturday for bronze.

The whole game changed in the fourth after a wild sequence saw the U.S. score six points in two seconds. Kevin Durant made a 3-pointer while Anthony Davis was getting fouled. The U.S. got another possession, and off the inbounds Devin Booker made another 3-pointer.

Just like that, a 78-67 lead for Serbia was down to 78-73. The comeback was on, and Curry's 3 put the U.S. up for good. He added a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game and the Americans escaped.

