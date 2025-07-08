Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA 2K26 cover athlete after MVP, title-winning season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the cover athlete of NBA 2K26 following his MVP and title-winning season, the video game's developer announced Tuesday.

Last season's scoring champ and finals MVP will be featured on the game’s standard edition. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and five rebounds per game, leading the Thunder to a 68-14 record.

The Thunder outscored teams by 12.9 points per game, the biggest margin in league history. They beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to win the NBA title. Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded last week for his stellar season with a record-setting 4-year, $285 million extension.