Euro 2025: Host Switzerland's late goals secure 2-0 win over Iceland

Host nation Switzerland has put its Women’s European Championship campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Iceland, eliminating its opponents in the process
Switzerland's Geraldine Reuteler celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland's Geraldine Reuteler celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Updated 21 minutes ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Switzerland put its Women’s European Championship campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Iceland on Sunday, eliminating its opponents in the process — and avoiding the possibility of a penalty shootout in their final group match.

Géraldine Reuteler netted with 14 minutes remaining as the Stadion Wankdorf erupted in celebration in a sea of red, and Alayah Pilgrim sealed the result right at the death.

It will now be all to play for on Thursday when Switzerland meets Finland in their final group match, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Both teams are level on three points — three points behind Norway, which beat Finland 2-1 earlier and has now advanced to the knockout stage as Group A champion.

The 90th-minute goal for Switzerland also means that the hosts can progress to the last eight with just a draw against Finland, courtesy of a better goal difference.

Had its match against Iceland ended 1-0, Switzerland would have been level with Finland on all the other tiebreakers if their match finishes in a draw on Thursday, necessitating a penalty shootout.

Iceland has zero points and is out of the tournament regardless of what happens in its final match against Norway.

Many of the players were in tears as they performed the Icelandic thunder clap with their fans after the final whistle.

In contrast to when the teams played the opening matches last Wednesday, when Switzerland was engulfed by a heat wave, it was raining for most of the match in Bern.

Iceland almost scored in the opening minute but Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir volleyed off the crossbar.

Switzerland thought it had taken the lead on the half-hour mark. A corner was whipped in and Svenja Fölmli’s header was inadvertently nodded into the net by Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir.

Swiss fans celebrated but it was ruled out after a review on the pitchside monitor for a foul by Fölmli in the buildup.

Inside a packed stadium, with a capacity crowd of nearly 30,000, the 2,000 Icelandic fans made themselves heard, while the equally fervent home support yelled “Hopp Schwiiz.”

And almost all of them thought Switzerland had taken the lead in stunning fashion in first-half stoppage time as Iman Beney’s long-range attempt rippled the side netting.

Iceland started the second half in almost exactly the same way it had started the first — by hitting the crossbar.

This time Karolína Lea Vilhjalmsdottir’s free kick skimmed the top of the woodwork.

Switzerland had barely had a shot on target until it broke the deadlock in the 76th minute. Sydney Schertenleib threaded an intelligent ball through for Reuteler to run onto and slot into the far bottom corner.

And Switzerland wrapped up its first win in its home tournament when Pilgrim collected a pinpoint pass from another substitute Leila Wandeler and cut inside before curling into the back of the net.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Switzerland's Alayah Pilgrim scores her side's second goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland's Geraldine Reuteler celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland head coach Pia Sundhage watches her team during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Iceland head coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson gestures during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

