Two each from Georgia State, Georgia Southern chosen first-team All-Sun Belt

Running back Marcus Carroll and offensive lineman Travis Glover of Georgia State are among the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections for this season.

Offensive lineman Khalil Crowder and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent of Georgia Southern also were first-team honorees, and Kimani Vidal of Marietta, a junior running back at Troy, was selected offensive player of the year, the conference announced Thursday.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud of James Madison won Sun Belt player of the year. His teammate Jalen Green, a defensive lineman, won defensive player of the year, and Curt Cignetti of James Madison was voted coach of the year.