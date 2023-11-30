Two each from Georgia State, Georgia Southern chosen first-team All-Sun Belt

By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago

Running back Marcus Carroll and offensive lineman Travis Glover of Georgia State are among the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections for this season.

Offensive lineman Khalil Crowder and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent of Georgia Southern also were first-team honorees, and Kimani Vidal of Marietta, a junior running back at Troy, was selected offensive player of the year, the conference announced Thursday.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud of James Madison won Sun Belt player of the year. His teammate Jalen Green, a defensive lineman, won defensive player of the year, and Curt Cignetti of James Madison was voted coach of the year.

Appalachian State junior quarterback Joey Aguilar was chosen newcomer of the year, and Arkansas State freshman QB Jaylen Raynor won freshman-of-the-year honors.

Overall, 29 players from Georgia State, Georgia Southern or a state high schools received conference honors on the all-conference teams. They are:

First-team offense

RB– Marcus Carroll, Georgia State

OL– Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

OL– Travis Glover, Georgia State

RB– Kimani Vidal, Troy (Marietta)

OL– Bucky Williams, Appalachian State (Ringgold)

First-team defense

LB– Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern

Second-team offense

WR– Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

OL– Daniel King, Troy (Cairo)

OL– Rasheed Miller, Georgia Southern

Second-team defense

DB– Shemar Bartholomew, Georgia Southern

Third-team offense

WR– Robert Lewis, Georgia State

QB– Gunnar Watson, Troy (Butler)

RB– Jalen White, Georgia Southern

Third-team defense

LB– Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

DB– Gavin Pringle, Georgia State

DL– Isaac Walker, Georgia Southern

DL– Thurman Geathers, Arkansas State (Acworth)

DL– Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama (Riverdale)

Honorable mentions

QB– Davis Brin, Georgia Southern

WR– Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (Lilburn)

WR– Derwin Burgess Jr., Georgia Southern

DB– Jordan Favors, Appalachian State (Griffin)

QB– Darren Grainger, Georgia State

DB– Jeremiah Johnson, Georgia State

TE– Jjay Mcafee, Georgia Southern

LS– Quentin Skinner, Troy (Buford)

DB– TJ Smith, Georgia Southern

LB– Kevin Swint, Georgia State

WR– Tailique Williams, Georgia State

