Two each from Georgia State, Georgia Southern chosen first-team All-Sun Belt

Running back Marcus Carroll and offensive lineman Travis Glover of Georgia State are among the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections for this season.
Offensive lineman Khalil Crowder and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent of Georgia Southern also were first-team honorees, and Kimani Vidal of Marietta, a junior running back at Troy, was selected offensive player of the year, the conference announced Thursday.
Quarterback Jordan McCloud of James Madison won Sun Belt player of the year. His teammate Jalen Green, a defensive lineman, won defensive player of the year, and Curt Cignetti of James Madison was voted coach of the year.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Joey Aguilar was chosen newcomer of the year, and Arkansas State freshman QB Jaylen Raynor won freshman-of-the-year honors.
Overall, 29 players from Georgia State, Georgia Southern or a state high schools received conference honors on the all-conference teams. They are:
First-team offense
RB– Marcus Carroll, Georgia State
OL– Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
OL– Travis Glover, Georgia State
RB– Kimani Vidal, Troy (Marietta)
OL– Bucky Williams, Appalachian State (Ringgold)
First-team defense
LB– Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern
Second-team offense
WR– Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern
OL– Daniel King, Troy (Cairo)
OL– Rasheed Miller, Georgia Southern
Second-team defense
DB– Shemar Bartholomew, Georgia Southern
Third-team offense
WR– Robert Lewis, Georgia State
QB– Gunnar Watson, Troy (Butler)
RB– Jalen White, Georgia Southern
Third-team defense
LB– Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
DB– Gavin Pringle, Georgia State
DL– Isaac Walker, Georgia Southern
DL– Thurman Geathers, Arkansas State (Acworth)
DL– Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama (Riverdale)
Honorable mentions
QB– Davis Brin, Georgia Southern
WR– Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (Lilburn)
WR– Derwin Burgess Jr., Georgia Southern
DB– Jordan Favors, Appalachian State (Griffin)
QB– Darren Grainger, Georgia State
DB– Jeremiah Johnson, Georgia State
TE– Jjay Mcafee, Georgia Southern
LS– Quentin Skinner, Troy (Buford)
DB– TJ Smith, Georgia Southern
LB– Kevin Swint, Georgia State
WR– Tailique Williams, Georgia State
