Highs and lows of Super Bowl ticket prices

By Emily Merwin DiRico

Ticket prices for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta have been on “quite the roller coaster” on the secondary market.

Prices have dipped as low as $2,500 ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Keep your eyes peeled for the best range of prices. Data updated every 4 minutes: