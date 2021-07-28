ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Swimming, basketball updates

Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Sports
By AJC sports
Updated 1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Wednesday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Thursday.

For Subscribers: In Wednesday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in the AJC ePaper Wednesday July 28 2021 (AJC ePaper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Tokyo Olympic Extra in the AJC ePaper Wednesday July 28 2021 (AJC ePaper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

