Richard Childress to be grand marshal for Quaker State 400, other race tidbits

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago
X

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced its lineup of dignitaries and entertainment for the NASCAR Quaker State 400 on Sunday. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress will be the grand marshal. He will give the command to start engines from the cockpit of the No. 29 car that Kevin Harvick drove to his first Cup Series victory in 2001, which came at AMS.

In addition:

-Tenor Timothy Miller will sing “God Bless America” as part of pre-race ceremonies.

-The trio Chapel Hart will sing the national anthem.

-There will be a flyover of two F-15Cs from the 159th Fighter Squadron from the Florida Air National Guard.

-Recording artist Andy Grammar will headline a pre-race concert Sunday evening.

-Comedian John Crist will introduce the top 10 starters.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Employee accused of shooting co-worker at Coweta auto facility58m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

City Council passes retention bonuses for city employees, 9-1-1 operators
2h ago

Credit: TNS

For migrant girls, new lives in U.S. bring risk of sexual abuse
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Analysis: How Georgia’s green jobs boom turned into a political clash
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Analysis: How Georgia’s green jobs boom turned into a political clash
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta-based RaceTrac acquires Gulf oil company to expand U.S. reach
3h ago
The Latest

The Kevin Harvick Saga runs its final laps in Atlanta
4h ago
Dream improve to 8-8 after beating Sparks again
12h ago
Rhyne Howard scores 43 points as Dream rout Sparks
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top