Rhyne Howard scores 24 points in Atlanta Dream victory

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points to lead the Atlanta Dream to an 82-73 victory over the Indiana Fever Sunday at Gateway Arena. With the victory, the Dream (15-13) eclipsed their win total from last season.

Howard has 11 20-plus point games this season. She added two blocks and two steals.

The Dream also got 21 points from Allisha Gray and 16 points from Cheyenne Parker. The trio scored 29 of the Dream’s 43 first-half points and 61 of the total 82 points. In all, theDream had only six players score in the game. Gray has nine 20-plus point games this season.

Rookie Aliyah Boston led the Fever (7-21) with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.