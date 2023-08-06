Rhyne Howard scores 24 points in Atlanta Dream victory

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points to lead the Atlanta Dream to an 82-73 victory over the Indiana Fever Sunday at Gateway Arena. With the victory, the Dream (15-13) eclipsed their win total from last season.

Howard has 11 20-plus point games this season. She added two blocks and two steals.

The Dream also got 21 points from Allisha Gray and 16 points from Cheyenne Parker. The trio scored 29 of the Dream’s 43 first-half points and 61 of the total 82 points. In all, theDream had only six players score in the game. Gray has nine 20-plus point games this season.

Rookie Aliyah Boston led the Fever (7-21) with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods, mayor says1h ago

Credit: AP

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
3h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in case of South Dakota woman last seen in Atlanta area 7 years ago
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in case of South Dakota woman last seen in Atlanta area 7 years ago
3h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves are MLB’s most aggressive team when it comes to swinging at 3-0 pitches
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Top four women’s seeds advance at AVP Atlanta Open
10h ago
Atlanta Vibe pro volleyball joins city’s sports scene
Dream fall to Mercury as Diana Taurasi sets WNBA scoring milestone
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
PATRICIA MURPHY
In Jason Aldean’s Georgia hometown, they’re trying everything
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top