Dream drop ninth straight with loss to Sky

Credit: Kelsey Bibik/Atlanta Dream

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 hours ago

Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Candace Parker added 18 to help the visiting Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 86-79 on Tuesday.

The Dream have lost nine straight and 12 of their past 13 games.

Quigley was 8 of 11 from the field, including making all three of her 3-point attempts. Parker, who came back after missing a game with a sprained left ankle, passed Temeka Johnson for 11th on the WNBA career assists list.

Kahleah Copper added 16 points for Chicago (12-12), and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. The Sky shot 51.5%.

Odyssey Sims had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Atlanta (6-18). Courtney Williams added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

