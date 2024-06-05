College Football Playoff announces full schedule for the 2024 12-team playoff

The College Football Playoff announced the game dates, bowl assignments and kickoff times for the 12-team playoff format set to begin this season.
Four first-round games will be played on campus sites which will be announced on Selection Day, Dec. 8. Sites for the four quarterfinals matchups, the two semifinals and the 2025 CFP national title game previously were announced.
Here’s the complete playoff schedule:
First round (On-Campus)
Game 1 -- Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN
Game 2 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon on TNT
Game 3 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. on TNT
Game 4 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN
Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, 1 p.m.
Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m.
Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.
CFP Championship game
Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
