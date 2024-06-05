State Sports Report

College Football Playoff announces full schedule for the 2024 12-team playoff

CFP chose Atlanta for another championship game
College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock speaks during a news conference Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The CFP National Championship game will be played at MBS in 2025. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

The College Football Playoff announced the game dates, bowl assignments and kickoff times for the 12-team playoff format set to begin this season.

Four first-round games will be played on campus sites which will be announced on Selection Day, Dec. 8. Sites for the four quarterfinals matchups, the two semifinals and the 2025 CFP national title game previously were announced.

Here’s the complete playoff schedule:

First round (On-Campus)

Game 1 -- Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN

Game 2 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon on TNT

Game 3 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. on TNT

Game 4 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m.

Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

CFP Championship game

Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

