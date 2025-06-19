The House v. NCAA settlement introduced revenue sharing to college athletics. The new plan will take effect July 1, and while it affects all college sports, in the South, football matters most.
Revenue sharing follows the transfer portal and compensation for name, image and likeness in rocking the connection between players, fans and the sport itself. How have these changes affected you? Vote below and tell us what you think.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.
MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms
Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.
Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested
At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab