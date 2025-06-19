State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Poll: Has revenue sharing changed your passion for college football?

Fans can respond below.
Fans celebrated the start of the fourth quarter during the game between Ohio State and Notre Dame in the 2025 National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Ohio State won 34-23. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fans celebrated the start of the fourth quarter during the game between Ohio State and Notre Dame in the 2025 National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. Ohio State won 34-23. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
32 minutes ago

The House v. NCAA settlement introduced revenue sharing to college athletics. The new plan will take effect July 1, and while it affects all college sports, in the South, football matters most.

Revenue sharing follows the transfer portal and compensation for name, image and likeness in rocking the connection between players, fans and the sport itself. How have these changes affected you? Vote below and tell us what you think.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Follow David Wellham on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Credit: AP

Louisiana is poised to hike its sports betting tax to help colleges pay their athletes

Democrats criticize latest effort by Congress to regulate college sports as setback for athletes

Why thousands of NCAA athletes might wait over a year for share of $2.8 billion settlement

The Latest

Jake Peacock reacts after making a 30-foot birdie putt to win the 2024 Georgia Amateur at Augusta Country Club. (Courtesy of Kate Awtrey-King)

Credit: Kate Awtrey-King

Milton’s Jake Peacock seeking historic three-peat at 104th Georgia Amateur

Judge approves $2.8 billion settlement, paving way for colleges to pay athletes

New coach, new drip: Karl Smesko keeping things light in Dream season

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

1h ago

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab