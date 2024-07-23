Bryan Brothers defeat John Isner, Andy Roddick in Atlanta Open exhibition match

The pair’s dominance can be emphasized from their 16 Grand Slam wins and their 139 consecutive weeks as the world No. 1 ranked tandem.

Though the crowd was a tad crowd than Sunday’s exhibition, those in attendance witnessed a show put on by the four players. The match was competitive from the start with both sides coming out swinging.

Isner scored an ace on the very first serve which prompted an eruption from the crowd. He closed out that first game with another ace, with Roddick making a fist and belting out a large “Yeah!”

The match’s announcer even had a fun time as well, cracking jokes in between points. When Isner accidentally hit the net on a return, the announcer made a joke with a monotone voice that had the crowd laughing.

“He can’t play anymore,” the announcer said. Isner smiled.

More cheers from the stands were let out when Isner and Roddick clashed when they went for the same return, somehow successfully scoring a point against the Bryans.

Early in the second set, Roddick needed to take a break and so Isner subbed in a ball boy to take Roddick’s spot. The ball boy ended up scoring a couple of points which had the crowd rising to their feet. The ball boy became so good the announcer dubbed him the “American Alcaraz.” The ball boy exited play with a standing ovation.

Isner said what he thought of playing alongside the ball boy briefly.

“Well, it was necessary. He [Roddick] was leaking oil at that stage,” Isner said. “But it looked like the kid could play which was good. I loved it.”

In the end, the Bryans won 7-6 (4), 7-5 with each team seemingly winning the game in which they served. But it’s not the score that matters, but instead the tennis community in Atlanta, a place Roddick said he’s not ready to say goodbye.

“It’s bittersweet. I think we all have good memories here. I got a wild card here when I was 17,” Roddick said. I’ll remember this place for the enthusiasm, the hot summer nights and the crowd still showing up. We don’t take any of that for granted. We all were granted an opportunity very early and you always remember the people that gave you a fair shake at it.”

Mike Bryan said what he will remember from the Atlanta Open.

“We played a lot of night matches here with always good crowds,” he said. “This was a special night, and we had a lot of fun.”