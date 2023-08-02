Dream’s Tanisha Wright named Coach of the Month

Dream coach Tanisha Wright was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for July, the league announced Wednesday.

Wright led the Dream to an 8-3 record in July, starting the month with six consecutive wins. Entering the month at 6-8, Wright led the team back over .500 and up as high as fourth in the WNBA standings. The Dream currently are 14-12 and in fifth place.

Her first Coach of the Month honor makes her the second Dream coach to earn the recognition.