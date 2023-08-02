BreakingNews
Dream’s Tanisha Wright named Coach of the Month

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Dream coach Tanisha Wright was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for July, the league announced Wednesday.

Wright led the Dream to an 8-3 record in July, starting the month with six consecutive wins. Entering the month at 6-8, Wright led the team back over .500 and up as high as fourth in the WNBA standings. The Dream currently are 14-12 and in fifth place.

Her first Coach of the Month honor makes her the second Dream coach to earn the recognition.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

