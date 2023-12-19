Atlanta Dream open 2024 season on May 15

The Atlanta Dream will open their 17th season on May 15, as the WNBA unveiled its 2024 schedule on Monday.

The Dream open the season with a two-game road trip in Los Angeles and then go to Phoenix on May 18. The home opener will be May 21 against Dallas.

The Dream will face the WNBA Champion Las Vegas for a primetime showdown at 7:30 p.m. on May 31, and will face the winner of the 2023 Commissioners Cup and last year’s championship runner-up New York on June 6 at Gateway Center Arena.