Atlanta Dream open 2024 season on May 15

The Atlanta Dream will open their 17th season on May 15, as the WNBA unveiled its 2024 schedule on Monday.
The Dream open the season with a two-game road trip in Los Angeles and then go to Phoenix on May 18. The home opener will be May 21 against Dallas.
The Dream will face the WNBA Champion Las Vegas for a primetime showdown at 7:30 p.m. on May 31, and will face the winner of the 2023 Commissioners Cup and last year’s championship runner-up New York on June 6 at Gateway Center Arena.
The 2024 WNBA season will pause for the Olympic Games in Paris from July 26-Aug. 11. Prior to the hiatus, the Dream will take on the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis on July 17th. Immediately following the break, the Dream will host a 5-game home stand starting with the Seattle Storm on August 16th.
“We can’t wait for the upcoming 2024 season to get another chance to play in front of these great fans in Atlanta,” head coach Tanisha Wright said in a statement. “While our team made great strides last season, we look forward to another exciting year with our young core as we take the necessary steps forward in becoming a championship contender. Our goal is to ensure they bring that same level of playoff intensity to the regular season.”
About the Author