Atlanta Dream happy to have Jordin Canada back on the court

Canada has been out since suffering a broken finger on June 30. In addition to her 19 points Sunday, she added six rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Canada took several spills as she forced her way inside against the Sun’s taller players.

“It varies, but I fell somewhere in like the eight to 10 range at least,” Canada said of her return. “I try to be aggressive as much as possible and more than half the time I end up on the floor but that’s just how I play.”

Canada was 5-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

Canada had 10 points in the Dream’s victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday.

“She kept us super composed out there, attacked, applied pressure at the rim constantly,” Dream head coach Tanisha Wright said. “Great bounce back I thought defensively she did great.”

The Dream need the experience of Canada, a two-time WNBA champion with Seattle before arriving from the Los Angeles Sparks.

“JC (Canada) is a great leader out there and I think her teammates feel very confident when she’s out there controlling it.” Wright said. “There were plenty of times I looked up and she already had a play called and they went with it.”