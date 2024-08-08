Breaking: Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins gold in 4x100 relay
From skeet to track, 11 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties

Women's pole-vault silver medalist, Katie Moon, left, from Powder Springs in metro Atlanta, stands with gold medalist Nina Kennedy, centre, of Australia, and bronze medalist, Alysha Newman, of Canada, on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Women's pole-vault silver medalist, Katie Moon, left, from Powder Springs in metro Atlanta, stands with gold medalist Nina Kennedy, centre, of Australia, and bronze medalist, Alysha Newman, of Canada, on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Eleven athletes with Georgia connections have won medals in the Paris Olympic Games through Friday afternoon, including three gold medals and two athletes who won two medals each. Competition is continuing headed toward the closing ceremony Sunday. Here are the medal winners with local ties:

GOLD MEDALS

Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in skeet

Gabby Thomas (Atlanta), USA women’s track and field in 200 meters and 4x100 meters

SILVER MEDALS

Daniel Roberts (Hampton), USA track and field in 110-meter hurdles

Brooks Curry (Dunwoody), USA swimming in 4x200-meter freestyle relay

Nic Fink (University of Georgia), USA men’s swimming in 100-meter breaststroke

Katie Moon (Powder Springs), USA women’s track and field in pole vault

BRONZE MEDALS

Dearica Hamby (Marietta and Norcross High School), USA women’s basketball 3x3

Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in mixed skeet

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), USA women’s basketball 3x3

Brody Malone (Rockmart), USA gymnastics in team all-around

Hampton Morris (Marietta), USA men’s weightlifting in 61 kilograms

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

