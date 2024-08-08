Eleven athletes with Georgia connections have won medals in the Paris Olympic Games through Friday afternoon, including three gold medals and two athletes who won two medals each. Competition is continuing headed toward the closing ceremony Sunday. Here are the medal winners with local ties:
Credit: AP Photo
Credit: AP Photo
GOLD MEDALS
Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in skeet
Gabby Thomas (Atlanta), USA women’s track and field in 200 meters and 4x100 meters
SILVER MEDALS
Daniel Roberts (Hampton), USA track and field in 110-meter hurdles
Brooks Curry (Dunwoody), USA swimming in 4x200-meter freestyle relay
Nic Fink (University of Georgia), USA men’s swimming in 100-meter breaststroke
Katie Moon (Powder Springs), USA women’s track and field in pole vault
Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
BRONZE MEDALS
Dearica Hamby (Marietta and Norcross High School), USA women’s basketball 3x3
Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in mixed skeet
Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), USA women’s basketball 3x3
Brody Malone (Rockmart), USA gymnastics in team all-around
Hampton Morris (Marietta), USA men’s weightlifting in 61 kilograms
