Eleven athletes with Georgia connections have won medals in the Paris Olympic Games through Friday afternoon, including three gold medals and two athletes who won two medals each. Competition is continuing headed toward the closing ceremony Sunday. Here are the medal winners with local ties:

Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup BRONZE MEDALS Dearica Hamby (Marietta and Norcross High School), USA women’s basketball 3x3 Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in mixed skeet Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), USA women’s basketball 3x3 Brody Malone (Rockmart), USA gymnastics in team all-around Hampton Morris (Marietta), USA men’s weightlifting in 61 kilograms